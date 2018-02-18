Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #199120 - 05:53 PM Time to throw the ball soulman327





Registered: 11/01/17

Posts: 1

A/S/L: 59/m/indiana Bumper BowlerRegistered: 11/01/17Posts: 1A/S/L: 59/m/indiana Hello all,

After watching for 4 months it's time to start posting. I last bowled in a league 40 years ago. Started again 5 months ago, plus now throwing a fingertip ball and learning to throw a hook. Do fairly well most of the time...biggest problem is consistency. I've learned quite a bit from ya'll's posts with still more to learn.

Feel free to critique: (I could use the tips and you can't hurt my feelings)

Ball speed - ~14.5 mph

Start with right foot on 34 and end at foul line with left on about 22

Throw over (abt) the 11-12 board as my target

As is typical, I start having problems when oil carries down

I know my scores would improve if I used a "spare ball" - probably should do that

All in all, I bowl way better than I did at 19, and having more fun, so can't complain _________________________

Bowling - at least you don't have to chase after your ball.



Hammer Black Widow Bite

DV8 Vandal Destroy

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199122 - 09:04 AM Re: Time to throw the ball Re: soulman327] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 757

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 757A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey There's a few things I noticed in your description. If you do want some more input, it is best to try to post a video too.



I always look at my starting position and finishing position off of the inside of my left foot (note, I'm right handed), not off of two different feet. That will let you know how much you drift horizontally on the approach from your starting and finishing position.



With agressive resin equipment, carry down doesn't really exist. You'll encounter carry down if someone on the pair (or yourself) is throwing urethane or plastic as a strike ball. With resin equipment, as the ball rolls down lane, the pores in the ball soak up the oil like a sponge and hold it in the cover. This removes the oil instead of carrying it down and creates early friction. The urethane and plastic equipment doesn't soak oil so whatever they pick up in the front can get dropped off in the back of the lane as carry down. What you think is carry down could really be the resin equipment hitting the depleted oil/early friction causing the ball to change motion very quickly and not hook much at all. This is often misread as being caused by too much oil where it is really caused by a lack of oil. To avoid this, you'll have to move away from the 11-12 board at the target because it's likely to get very dry there very quickly in league, especially on the right side of the lane.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199123 - 09:23 AM Re: Time to throw the ball Re: soulman327] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 572

A/S/L: 70/M/California What was your highest average in bowling and what year?

Do you have a 4 or 5 step approach or something else?

Do you throw a full-roller or a 3/4-roller?

What is the brand, model and weight of your current ball?

Where are the pin and CG on your current ball located?

What is your height and weight?

What sports besides bowling have you enjoyed in HS and since?

What's the name of the bowling alley you bowl in most often?



Even without a video, this information will allow readers to ascertain a lot about your game and give more meaningful tips.

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel