Time to throw the ball

There's a few things I noticed in your description. If you do want some more input, it is best to try to post a video too.
I always look at my starting position and finishing position off of the inside of my left foot (note, I'm right handed), not off of two different feet. That will let you know how much you drift horizontally on the approach from your starting and finishing position.
With agressive resin equipment, carry down doesn't really exist. You'll encounter carry down if someone on the pair (or yourself) is throwing urethane or plastic as a strike ball. With resin equipment, as the ball rolls down lane, the pores in the ball soak up the oil like a sponge and hold it in the cover. This removes the oil instead of carrying it down and creates early friction. The urethane and plastic equipment doesn't soak oil so whatever they pick up in the front can get dropped off in the back of the lane as carry down. What you think is carry down could really be the resin equipment hitting the depleted oil/early friction causing the ball to change motion very quickly and not hook much at all. This is often misread as being caused by too much oil where it is really caused by a lack of oil. To avoid this, you'll have to move away from the 11-12 board at the target because it's likely to get very dry there very quickly in league, especially on the right side of the lane.
