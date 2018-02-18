Time to throw the ball

Hello all,

After watching for 4 months it's time to start posting. I last bowled in a league 40 years ago. Started again 5 months ago, plus now throwing a fingertip ball and learning to throw a hook. Do fairly well most of the time...biggest problem is consistency. I've learned quite a bit from ya'll's posts with still more to learn.

Feel free to critique: (I could use the tips and you can't hurt my feelings)

Ball speed - ~14.5 mph

Start with right foot on 34 and end at foul line with left on about 22

Throw over (abt) the 11-12 board as my target

As is typical, I start having problems when oil carries down

I know my scores would improve if I used a "spare ball" - probably should do that

All in all, I bowl way better than I did at 19, and having more fun, so can't complain

Hammer Black Widow Bite



Hammer Black Widow Bite

DV8 Vandal Destroy