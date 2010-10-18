BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199098 - Yesterday at 01:29 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1365
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I don't know what it is about practice . . . I started where I left off from last week, which was a struggle. It was still REALLY windy down here in the Inland Empire and, thus, dry. I figured that my approach to getting SOMETHING last week would be needed. Last week I had to sight waaaaay down the lane to get the ball down there. . . This week? Great in practice. . . but not once we started going.

First game - 10-pin, 10-pin, pocket 7-10, 10-pin. Okay, let's swap back to targeting arrows and making adjustments there. 6 in a row, 10-pin in the fill. 235.
Second game - open in the first frame (crap, owe a buck) - 3-6-9-10 - left the 10. soled through 5, then left 2-4-8-10 split when I left it out too wide. Blah. Then strike, 10pin, strike 10pin. 202.

Third game - start with front four. Picked up the 3-4-6-7-10. Left a 10-pin in the 9th and then strike, strike 10. 229.

666 is just fine as a score (just don't tattoo it to my forehead! smile ) and where we lost all four to the 2nd place team last week (by 35 pins TOTAL) we blew out the 4th place team this week. They were NOT happy.

We were. smile

And I'm happy - I've averaged 211 each month since November. SWEET! smile This is my first league where I will have finished with an average over 200. smile Had to work for it, but I should finish at or above 207.
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199102 - Yesterday at 03:40 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
IronMike Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 34
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Bowling is stupid!

Terrible night last night.

Thought it was going to be fantastic. 246 in my first game and I was just burying stuff. My first game average is for whatever reason 13 pins lower than my other two games. So, some quick math, and it's clear to see I'm gonna have an upper 700's series, right? That's just science.

Boy was that wrong. My line just disappeared in game two. I'm talking a complete transformation that I could not figure out. Tried three different lines with two different balls each and could not find it. Managed a 160 in game two.

Game three was on pace for another 160, man was I hot. Then all of a sudden after my 7th frame shot went high again, and I was relieved because a tripped 4 pin meant I wasn't looking at another split, a light bulb went off. I realized I needed to up my speed. And this wasn't like a "lemme try this oh it worked!" moment. This was a "son of a ***** how did I not see this earlier?" moment. I knew going into the 8th frame shot I was going to strike. Added just over 1 mph to my ball and sure as schnitzel, took it off the sheet (to barely manage a 19x game, blah).

If I would have seen that adjustment early in the second game I would have coasted to a 700 series with that shot. Ended up with a 601. Blah!! The lanes are a cruel mistress.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

#199106 - Yesterday at 10:29 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4625
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

One good game, but then I seemed to run out of gas, as I missed a lot of spares and only had one double after the first game. It was unseasonably warm, which might have contributed to my late weakness.

Result: 209-148-125=482
Average (72 games): 181
Average for last 9 games: 187
Next week's AVG+1 score: 556

Composite average (135 games): 182

Kathy pre-bowled, but team failed to win points, with Si being the steadiest of the three of us present (all three games over average).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 181 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 183 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 182

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#199113 - Today at 12:19 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Fin09 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1157
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
With 2 weeks to go in the 2nd 3rd, we wrapped up our division (league is divided into 3 separate divisions, each division will roll off to get to a final 4 team rolloff, which will include one wild card team). So we've now won the first 2 thirds, and if we sweep all three, we'll skip the divisional rolloff and move straight to the finals. We're also the overall #1 seed in the league, with more than 20 points more than the 2nd place team.
It looked like one of those nights where the left side was easy and the right side dry. 256-267-269-792. The 3 right handers on my team shot low to mid 6s, and no one on the other team, which is as close to an even matchup to us as there is in this league, shot much of anything either.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

