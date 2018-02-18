BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199107 - Today at 07:40 AM Informal poll
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 568
A/S/L: 70/M/California
When buying a new bowling ball;

How many know enough about bowling ball parameters, PSA drilling or dual angle drilling to instruct their PSO about what they want done?

How many just accept what their PSO gives them?

#199109 - 57 minutes 36 seconds ago Re: Informal poll [Re: 82Boat69]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9650
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
well, I don't like dual angle drilling. And, have no balls with a PSA mark, as all are symmetrical.

My main specs are RG and Diff; >2.52 RG and lower then .032 Diff. From there, I move the pin above/outside for leverage drill and more length. Or below for earlier hook.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




