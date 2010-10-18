Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Sponsored Links







First game - 10-pin, 10-pin, pocket 7-10, 10-pin. Okay, let's swap back to targeting arrows and making adjustments there. 6 in a row, 10-pin in the fill. 235.

Second game - open in the first frame (crap, owe a buck) - 3-6-9-10 - left the 10. soled through 5, then left 2-4-8-10 split when I left it out too wide. Blah. Then strike, 10pin, strike 10pin. 202.



Third game - start with front four. Picked up the 3-4-6-7-10. Left a 10-pin in the 9th and then strike, strike 10. 229.



666 is just fine as a score (just don't tattoo it to my forehead! ) and where we lost all four to the 2nd place team last week (by 35 pins TOTAL) we blew out the 4th place team this week. They were NOT happy.



We were.



And I'm happy - I've averaged 211 each month since November. SWEET! This is my first league where I will have finished with an average over 200. Had to work for it, but I should finish at or above 207. I don't know what it is about practice . . . I started where I left off from last week, which was a struggle. It was still REALLY windy down here in the Inland Empire and, thus, dry. I figured that my approach to getting SOMETHING last week would be needed. Last week I had to sight waaaaay down the lane to get the ball down there. . . This week? Great in practice. . . but not once we started going.First game - 10-pin, 10-pin, pocket 7-10, 10-pin. Okay, let's swap back to targeting arrows and making adjustments there. 6 in a row, 10-pin in the fill. 235.Second game - open in the first frame (crap, owe a buck) - 3-6-9-10 - left the 10. soled through 5, then left 2-4-8-10 split when I left it out too wide. Blah. Then strike, 10pin, strike 10pin. 202.Third game - start with front four. Picked up the 3-4-6-7-10. Left a 10-pin in the 9th and then strike, strike 10. 229.666 is just fine as a score (just don't tattoo it to my forehead!) and where we lost all four to the 2nd place team last week (by 35 pins TOTAL) we blew out the 4th place team this week. They were NOT happy.We were.And I'm happy - I've averaged 211 each month since November. SWEET!This is my first league where I will have finished with an average over 200.Had to work for it, but I should finish at or above 207. _________________________

Terrible night last night.



Thought it was going to be fantastic. 246 in my first game and I was just burying stuff. My first game average is for whatever reason 13 pins lower than my other two games. So, some quick math, and it's clear to see I'm gonna have an upper 700's series, right? That's just science.



Boy was that wrong. My line just disappeared in game two. I'm talking a complete transformation that I could not figure out. Tried three different lines with two different balls each and could not find it. Managed a 160 in game two.



Game three was on pace for another 160, man was I hot. Then all of a sudden after my 7th frame shot went high again, and I was relieved because a tripped 4 pin meant I wasn't looking at another split, a light bulb went off. I realized I needed to up my speed. And this wasn't like a "lemme try this oh it worked!" moment. This was a "son of a ***** how did I not see this earlier?" moment. I knew going into the 8th frame shot I was going to strike. Added just over 1 mph to my ball and sure as schnitzel, took it off the sheet (to barely manage a 19x game, blah).



If I would have seen that adjustment early in the second game I would have coasted to a 700 series with that shot. Ended up with a 601. Blah!! The lanes are a cruel mistress. _________________________

One good game, but then I seemed to run out of gas, as I missed a lot of spares and only had one double after the first game. It was unseasonably warm, which might have contributed to my late weakness.



Result : 209-148-125=482

Average (72 games) : 181

Average for last 9 games : 187

Next week's AVG+1 score : 556



Composite average (135 games) : 182



Kathy pre-bowled, but team failed to win points, with Si being the steadiest of the three of us present (all three games over average). One good game, but then I seemed to run out of gas, as I missed a lot of spares and only had one double after the first game. It was unseasonably warm, which might have contributed to my late weakness.: 209-148-125=482: 181: 187: 556: 182Kathy pre-bowled, but team failed to win points, with Si being the steadiest of the three of us present (all three games over average).

