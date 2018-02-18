Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #199094 - 08:20 AM Hype Versus Reality 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 563

A/S/L: 70/M/California



After 6 months of trying 14 pound and 15 pound balls from different manufacturers and using varied dual angle parameters, I think most of what we read about new bowling balls is hype and most of what we write is wishful thinking or pure B.S.



I was always under the impression that drilling a ball accounted for 10%-15% of that balls motion. I now believe, for bowlers with less than 350 RPMs, that how a ball is drilled accounts for less than 5% of a balls motion. Maybe none at all. I use 350 RPMs because I get 325 and my experiments have shown that how I drill a ball has virtually zero impact on my overall ball motion.



Im 70 and maybe a little senile, but whatever differences Im finding are so insignificant that it can easily be written off by the inconsistencies of my delivery or by the slight variations in oil patterns from one pair of lanes to another.



I think bowlers see what they want to see, not what is really happening. If what USBC says is true, then bowlers only need to concentrate on overall speed and RPMs coming off the pattern. Both of those objectives can be achieved with better technique or simply choosing a ball with more or less surface friction depending on the reaction.



I play golf too and I watch commercial after commercial where some talking-head claims theyve created the next best gadget or club that will perform miracles. Unfortunately, bowlers are going down the same path if they believe what manufacturers are publishing.



Here are a couple of videos that help prove my point;



This first video shows what effect pin-to-PAP distance has on ball motion. There is a difference, but its so insignificant, that only the desperate would claim it makes a difference.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXuclHnIUjM



This second video approaches my contention with a little humor. While it



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxx62iJGfGk



I dont talk about high RPM bowlers because I cant produce whatever results they are getting, but my experience cant be that skewed from other bowlers with lessor games.



There are a number of ways to determine a balls surface friction. I use the Perfect Scale which rates balls from 0 to 300. Currently, all the top line balls are in the 233-235 range on this scale. From what Im experiencing and from what I see others experiencing, I would recommend that everyone who cant generate 350 or more RPMs and 17 or more MPH of speed, stay away from these ball. I would instead pick balls that rate about 160-180 on the Perfect Scale.



How you drill the ball is really unimportant. Unstable or stable, what Im seeing is simply the difference in my delivery, ball surface or lane conditions.



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199095 - Re: Hype Versus Reality Re: 82Boat69] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 395

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

I wish they would have added topology, oil layouts and getting bowling establishments to adhere to their findings.

I've played with quite a few balls primarily from Storm and Roto Grip. My rev rate isn't high or even medium I guess. My speed was pretty high to start, but now it's somewhere around 15 or 16 mph and high my track rides high (low tilt).

I've found that lower VAL angles are best and pin to PAP distances of 3" to 4" are good for me. Also, I've witnessed the difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical balls. Balls with medium to low RG and medium to high differential work well. As all of this means I'm getting some help from the ball to get it to help me get the reaction I'd like to see at the pins.

Is it all hype? I don't think so.

The reality for me is I need as much help as I can get from the ball. I watched what the USBC presented in their Final Study published recently on bowling balls. They concentrated on ball RG, differential, ball layouts and oil absorption.I wish they would have added topology, oil layouts and getting bowling establishments to adhere to their findings.I've played with quite a few balls primarily from Storm and Roto Grip. My rev rate isn't high or even medium I guess. My speed was pretty high to start, but now it's somewhere around 15 or 16 mph and high my track rides high (low tilt).I've found that lower VAL angles are best and pin to PAP distances of 3" to 4" are good for me. Also, I've witnessed the difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical balls. Balls with medium to low RG and medium to high differential work well. As all of this means I'm getting some help from the ball to get it to help me get the reaction I'd like to see at the pins.Is it all hype? I don't think so.The reality for me is I need as much help as I can get from the ball.

