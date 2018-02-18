Hype Versus Reality

It's been pretty quiet lately, so I thought I would commit bowling heresy to get people active again.
After 6 months of trying 14 pound and 15 pound balls from different manufacturers and using varied dual angle parameters, I think most of what we read about new bowling balls is hype and most of what we write is wishful thinking or pure B.S.
I was always under the impression that drilling a ball accounted for 10%-15% of that balls motion. I now believe, for bowlers with less than 350 RPMs, that how a ball is drilled accounts for less than 5% of a balls motion. Maybe none at all. I use 350 RPMs because I get 325 and my experiments have shown that how I drill a ball has virtually zero impact on my overall ball motion.
Im 70 and maybe a little senile, but whatever differences Im finding are so insignificant that it can easily be written off by the inconsistencies of my delivery or by the slight variations in oil patterns from one pair of lanes to another.
I think bowlers see what they want to see, not what is really happening. If what USBC says is true, then bowlers only need to concentrate on overall speed and RPMs coming off the pattern. Both of those objectives can be achieved with better technique or simply choosing a ball with more or less surface friction depending on the reaction.
I play golf too and I watch commercial after commercial where some talking-head claims theyve created the next best gadget or club that will perform miracles. Unfortunately, bowlers are going down the same path if they believe what manufacturers are publishing.
Here are a couple of videos that help prove my point;
This first video shows what effect pin-to-PAP distance has on ball motion. There is a difference, but its so insignificant, that only the desperate would claim it makes a difference.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXuclHnIUjM
This second video approaches my contention with a little humor. While it deals
with pin-up and pin-down, what its really talking about is the angle to VAL or VAL angle, since the wider the VAL angle the lower the pin will end up in a bowlers grip.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxx62iJGfGk
I dont talk about high RPM bowlers because I cant produce whatever results they are getting, but my experience cant be that skewed from other bowlers with lessor games.
There are a number of ways to determine a balls surface friction. I use the Perfect Scale which rates balls from 0 to 300. Currently, all the top line balls are in the 233-235 range on this scale. From what Im experiencing and from what I see others experiencing, I would recommend that everyone who cant generate 350 or more RPMs and 17 or more MPH of speed, stay away from these ball. I would instead pick balls that rate about 160-180 on the Perfect Scale.
How you drill the ball is really unimportant. Unstable or stable, what Im seeing is simply the difference in my delivery, ball surface or lane conditions.
Save yourself some money :-)