ChatBox:

#199026 - 02/07/18 11:04 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4624
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Another reasonable night, with the last game only getting away from me because of bad ball reaction at the end of it. My 4 pin (two misses) prevented me from being perfect on single pins.

Result: 200-188-168=556
Average (66 games): 181
Average for last 9 games: 191
Next week's AVG+1 score: 592

Composite average (123 games): 181

Si (479) was the only one of us with all three games over average; his 185 combined with Tom's 198 third game helped us win our only point. Opposing anchor bowler shot 763.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 183 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 182

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199031 - 02/09/18 12:11 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9648
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Couldn't get to the lanes last night. Snowed too much. Driveway had 10 inches and roads were impassible. Oh well.

On the bright side Another 10+ inches scheduled today.

On the bright side Another 10+ inches scheduled today.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199032 - 02/09/18 01:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 755
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Couldn't get to the lanes last night. Snowed too much. Driveway had 10 inches and roads were impassible. Oh well.

On the bright side Another 10+ inches scheduled today.


Ouch. Here in the northwest part of NJ, we've had multiple storms over the last week that started as snow and changed into rain. Every storm has been followed up by a quick drop in temperature to freeze everything solid.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#199033 - 02/10/18 01:08 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 545
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Yeah we had one here too on Wednesday, ended up getting only a few inches but it turned to slush and then ice when the temps dropped. Overall though hasn't been too bad of a winter here and we're supposed to have a high of 50 tomorrow, so can't complain.

I've been in sort of a slump recently. I've been bowling well enough to break 600 most of the time but not much more than that. My Friday night average was in danger of dropping below 220 but had a good look a week ago and shot 689 to actually raise it to 221. Tonight got off to a slow start and started with washout/open then ended up shooting at a lot of single pins. Had 1 strike going into the 10th when I figured it out and struck out. 2nd game started with a flat 7 and ended with a flat 7, but threw all strikes in between for a 289 game. Final game ran into some transition issues but kept it clean and finished with the back 5 for a 226 game and 709 series. My teammate noticed a considerable improvement in my release.

I did make a change in the last month as well. I was using a Powrkoil wrist device but it became too cumbersome so I started bowling without it. At first I was getting terrible ball roll and I went from tracking about an inch from my thumbhole to tracking right next to it. Didn't clip it but very close. Ended up getting a Brunswick Power X Glove so I could have a little bit of support and after a few weeks of using it in league and practicing my track is back to where it was before.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#199037 - 02/10/18 07:30 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 755
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
It's already above freezing here now. Last night could have gone better, but also could have been worse. Of course, the lanes were much wetter than the week before. My Super Natural was working OK, but in the 1st game I wanted to try something stronger inside. It hit light on what I thought was a good shot for a split. I could have tried to move right with resin, but was unsure since I was sort of lined up with my Super Natural. I muddled through the night for a 617 never feeling comfortable at all with anything I was doing. I'm going to practice tomorrow morning, the lanes are usually like what they were like last night. They hadn't been that oily since very early in the season.

Mark

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#199048 - 02/11/18 09:04 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4624
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Back-to-back missed 7 pins cost me my high series of the season, but I feel the good swing I had earlier in the season has returned, so I'm hoping for more of the same in the near future.

Result: 180-259-233=672
Average (60 games): 183
Average for last 9 games: 190
Next week's AVG+1 score: 566

Composite average (126 games): 182

Team crushed second and third games after losing the first game by 2 pins. We were expecting Harry to sub for Peter, but Harry was with his son at NEBA at East Providence Lanes, so we had to take Peter's blind score.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 183 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 182

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#199067 - 02/14/18 09:40 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
IronMike
Junior Master

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 33
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Another average night of bowling for me. 209-227-215 for a 651 series.

First game was a bit of a let down, I started with 9/ then strikes through the 6th. I'm thinking about another big score. Proceed to wrap a 10 and whiff it in the 7th, left a pocket 8-10 in the 8th, wrapped another 10 in the 9th (picked this one up, thank goodness), then left a greek church in my fill in the 10th. Made a two board move left to start the second game and stayed there the rest of the night. Didn't have any opens after that.

It's exciting that a nice set like that almost feels ho-hum, haha. I'm definitely liking the way I'm rolling the ball right now.

Another fun occurrence from last night, our 5 person team had only one open frame between all of us in the second game (it was a big 4 split). Kind of neat.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

Top
#199077 - 02/14/18 10:42 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4624
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

I followed up a great Sunday night with a Wednesday night that was better in some ways, particularly making all eight of my single-pin spares. Every game was over 200 despite a split in each game and two holes in the third game. This also tied my high series of the season in this league.

Result: 233-203-210=646
Average (69 games): 182
Average for last 9 games: 197
Next week's AVG+1 score: 564

Composite average (129 games): 183

I was high on the pair tonight even with a couple of tough bowlers opposing us. Team took first and second games and total fairly comfortably.


Edited by Richie V. (02/14/18 10:43 PM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 183 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 182

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#199086 - 02/17/18 09:24 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 755
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Still fighting some issues with being sort of lost in league. I went last Sunday and found what I thought would work well. It worked well the first game, but I was having Execution and feel issues all night. In the last two games, the combination of changing lanes and poor Execution affected my scores as I don't think I threw more than 2 strikes in a row in the last 2 games. Fortunately, I made all of my makeable spares except for a 3-6-10 I chopped and still scraped out a 629. I want to try some different angles for next week.

On a related note, after my first shot in practice, my Vintage Danger Zone came back with a white ring and I couldn't tell if it was scratches or some sort of residue. I threw a few more and it kept on happening, along with everyone else on our pair. The desk person checked the bars in the return lift and didn't see anything so she called the mechanic. That's when he said that they sprayed the pin decks with an anti-slide agent so pins don't slide off spot and for whatever reason it was leaving more of a residue on our pair than the others. That's when I also realized that the ring was constantly on the same part of my ball and that was the only logical explanation of how that was happening. So, I got a great way to see what axis my ball ends up rolling on when it is in the roll phase. I learned that my Super Natural and Danger Zone flare almost the exact same amount since the rings that represented the roll phase were almost identical to each other on both balls.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#199093 - Yesterday at 09:25 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4624
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

I had a sense of how my night was going to go when I missed three straight single-pin spares in the first game, but my second game gave me some hope, even if proven false. Spares on the left side were more of a problem than the right.

Result: 158-221-137=516
Average (63 games): 183
Average for last 9 games: 192
Next week's AVG+1 score: 602

Composite average (132 games): 182

Harry had a chance to win the first game for us, but left a pocket 7-10 in the 10th frame. Harry recovered to post a 702 and team took the other two games and total. Ed had all three games over his average for a 580.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 182 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 183 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 182

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
