Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

On a related note, after my first shot in practice, my Vintage Danger Zone came back with a white ring and I couldn't tell if it was scratches or some sort of residue. I threw a few more and it kept on happening, along with everyone else on our pair. The desk person checked the bars in the return lift and didn't see anything so she called the mechanic. That's when he said that they sprayed the pin decks with an anti-slide agent so pins don't slide off spot and for whatever reason it was leaving more of a residue on our pair than the others. That's when I also realized that the ring was constantly on the same part of my ball and that was the only logical explanation of how that was happening. So, I got a great way to see what axis my ball ends up rolling on when it is in the roll phase. I learned that my Super Natural and Danger Zone flare almost the exact same amount since the rings that represented the roll phase were almost identical to each other on both balls.



Still fighting some issues with being sort of lost in league. I went last Sunday and found what I thought would work well. It worked well the first game, but I was having Execution and feel issues all night. In the last two games, the combination of changing lanes and poor Execution affected my scores as I don't think I threw more than 2 strikes in a row in the last 2 games. Fortunately, I made all of my makeable spares except for a 3-6-10 I chopped and still scraped out a 629. I want to try some different angles for next week.

On a related note, after my first shot in practice, my Vintage Danger Zone came back with a white ring and I couldn't tell if it was scratches or some sort of residue. I threw a few more and it kept on happening, along with everyone else on our pair. The desk person checked the bars in the return lift and didn't see anything so she called the mechanic. That's when he said that they sprayed the pin decks with an anti-slide agent so pins don't slide off spot and for whatever reason it was leaving more of a residue on our pair than the others. That's when I also realized that the ring was constantly on the same part of my ball and that was the only logical explanation of how that was happening. So, I got a great way to see what axis my ball ends up rolling on when it is in the roll phase. I learned that my Super Natural and Danger Zone flare almost the exact same amount since the rings that represented the roll phase were almost identical to each other on both balls.

