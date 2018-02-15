Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #199087 - 02:56 PM Made it. RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 143

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario This year I made my bucket list, and that is I qualified in our local yearly bowling tournament. From previous posts I have worked very hard, brought my average up from around the mid 170s to around 195. tried to qualify every year I could bowl and this year I made it. Didn't make it past the roll off but I just wanted to qualify. I was now bowling with the big boys. Now I can relax, go back to my normal 170-175 average, and have some fun bowling and not worry about missing a 5 pin or whatever pin. Granted it was in the senior division which I am that age, made it in the top 16 of 59 people trying and some of them trying multiple times. Just want to say I'm happy now.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199088 - 05:36 PM Re: Made it. Re: RGR] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 394

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Congratulations! Yes, I think you've demonstrated your hard work and asking good questions. Keep with it, but like you said have some fun...

Top #199090 - 10:20 PM Re: Made it. Re: RGR] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2113

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2113A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Good for you and congratulations!



My association is small enough that we still have a 700 Club Tournament. They have a cool ring made for the winner. That's one of my goals this year. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #199091 - 06:13 AM Re: Made it. Re: RGR] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1121

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1121A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Way to go RGR.



I can understand your gratification. I entered our senior city tourney this year for the first time and finished 5th from among 57 bowlers in my age group.

Current Average 207



Current Bag

Storm: Hy-Road, Hy-Road Nano, Intense

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________Current Average 207Current BagStorm: Hy-Road, Hy-Road Nano, IntenseL/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah BabyHS 811

Top #199092 - 07:56 AM Re: Made it. Re: champ] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 143

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I've never bowled a 700 series, figure I have to many flaws in my game, I think I kept them pretty much at bay trying to qualify for this city tournament, I would like to bowl a 700 but don't think I have it in me anymore. I'll let my flaws come out again and just take er easy.

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel