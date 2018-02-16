BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199082 - 02/16/18 12:17 PM Ball choice and strategy for Wolf pattern
mduminiak Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/27/18
Posts: 1
A/S/L: Pennsylvania
I'll be bowling on my first sport pattern in about a week, which is the Wolf oil pattern, and was looking for some advice regarding ball choice and lane play strategy. My current arsenal includes the following:

Hy-road Nano (2000 ab)
Code Red (4000)
Hy-road Pearl (4000 ab)
Matchup Pearl (4000 ab)

I'm left handed with med/high ball speed and med revs. I also have a ball spinner and abralon pads so changing surface is an option.

My initial thought is to start with the Hyroad Pearl playing a closed angle to around board 4 at the breakpoint.

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199089 - Yesterday at 10:15 PM Re: Ball choice and strategy for Wolf pattern [Re: mduminiak]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2113
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
The Wolf, being 33', has A LOT of backend. When people first approach a short pattern, their initial thought is to use a ball that goes long. Try to get the ball to skid further. That will not happen. Your shiny bowling balls, which react violently to friction, will be too uncontrollable on the super strong backends of a short pattern.

I would start with your Nano. Its the smoothest rolling ball in your arsenal. That's exactly what you want. Smooth, controllable motion. Wolf also has a lot of oil in the front; your nano will help the ball read and roll. That's the key to scoring on this pattern.

You will want you ball exiting the pattern as close to the gutter as you are comfortable getting it. Being a lefty, you may be able to get lined up on the gutter, and use your nano all night without much need to move.

Have fun. I love short patterns.
Career Highs: 300/759

