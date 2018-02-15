Sponsored Links







Made it. RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 142

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario This year I made my bucket list, and that is I qualified in our local yearly bowling tournament. From previous posts I have worked very hard, brought my average up from around the mid 170s to around 195. tried to qualify every year I could bowl and this year I made it. Didn't make it past the roll off but I just wanted to qualify. I was now bowling with the big boys. Now I can relax, go back to my normal 170-175 average, and have some fun bowling and not worry about missing a 5 pin or whatever pin. Granted it was in the senior division which I am that age, made it in the top 16 of 59 people trying and some of them trying multiple times. Just want to say I'm happy now.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Made it. djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 394

Congratulations! Yes, I think you've demonstrated your hard work and asking good questions. Keep with it, but like you said have some fun...

