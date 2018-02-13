Sponsored Links







tennis elbow

bpbowler



Registered: 10/16/17

Posts: 4

A/S/L: 37/m/Oregon I have developed tennis elbow. Likely from bowling given the repetitive stress. The doctor didn't really offer much in advice from the typical ice, inflammatory meds and stretching. I suppose PT would be the next step. I have started using Castor Oil, which I hear has a healing affect on this tendon. I'm curious of any other bowlers out there who have suffered from this and their advice?



I do also do some basic stretches and have a tennis elbow support. Since it got worse (2 weeks ago) I have ceased bowling.



Thanks.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: tennis elbow Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 754

I can't give any advice about how to necessarily help relieve the pain beyond rest, dropping ball weight as mentioned in your other post, and whatever the doctor says. However, from the bowling side of things, you should check the fit of your ball. Also, check to see if you're muscling the ball instead of keeping a loose free swing. In theory, with proper fit and good technique it has been my experience that you should not have elbow pain/tennis elbow caused by bowling.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Re: tennis elbow SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 755

Mine was not from bowling. The only thing that worked on it was acupuncture, followed by home use of ice, and a Tens unit.

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Roto Grip Hustle Ink

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Re: tennis elbow Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9648

If this is bowling related, It's probably from you bending your elbow in the back swing. This happens, especially if you have dropped in weight.



First, I would get an elbow wrap and focus on getting your elbow straight in the swing.



Your are should be loose and not tight at all.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









