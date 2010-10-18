My Senior League wants to change Houses

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 754A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey With the talk in the two posts about bowling ball cost, I thought it would be interesting to do some research. I found an image of a 1949 Brunswick Mineralite ad online. The cost in 1949 was $21.95 (I found similar prices in similar years in other images online, so that should be accurate.) I put that price in an inflation calculator and got $227.64 in today's money. That's getting towards the higher end of today's ball market. Now needing more than one ball these days, that's another story. However, if you're starting in the game or starting to learn how to hook, you do not need an arsenal yet anyway.



A/S/L: 70/M/California My first ball back in the 60's was $39.95. $39.95 in today's dollars is about $325.00. So, $229.95 is a bargain :-)

I remember buying my first ball in HS. I saved and saved. Finally had enough and went one Saturday afternoon to the Ebonite Bowling Store. Paid over $40 and then made a radical decision to have it drilled Semi-fingertip. Wow, did that ball move.



Back then, I targeted between the second and third dots off the foul line, straight up and I heard a whoosh as the ball spun off my hand, rubbing on the floor. There were no arrows on my lanes. At about 45 feet, the ball made a drastic turn to the pocket and slashed the pins toward the 7 pin. _________________________

A/S/L: 70/M/California My first ball was a Brunswick 'Black Beauty'. Then I upgraded to a Manhattan Rubber with 'Hook-Trol C' :-) I pointed up off the corner and my thumb would pop coming our.

Also, I apparently gave one of my old Black Beauties to one of my best buddies. I don't ever recall that one. Oh well... I recall seeing the Manhattan Rubber ball in high school for the first time. I always wanted one, but never got it. A friend of mine had a used one with huge finger and thumb holes. The span was good for either of us and I got to toss it a few times. I have no idea why he just didn't take it to the Pro Shop and get it drilled for him. Guess he didn't have enough money.Also, I apparently gave one of my old Black Beauties to one of my best buddies. I don't ever recall that one. Oh well...

A/S/L: 70/M/California I bought my first ball in 1963. That was a Black Beauty. Prior to 1967 I bought a Manhattan Rubber. In the early 70's I bought a [censored] Webber All Pro with solid stars. I didn't buy another ball until 1979. Three balls lasted 15 years.



Since then, I've bought so many balls I've totally lost track. I can only remember those I shot really well with. Even today, I may buy 4 balls in an average each year. I rarely buy new balls. I usually pick balls up that have already been drilled once and pay 80 bucks for the ball and re-drilling.



It's interesting that the allegedly high-tech ball of the current era are almost 'disposable'. I usually leave mine in the rack at my local establishment. I left 2 high roads recently and they were picked up instantly. They'd been drilled twice and were in the shop for a 3rd go-around.



Anybody paying top-dollar for brand new equipment is getting ripped-off.

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1362A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



The point of my rant wasn't the specific issues that I think we have, in bowling, or the price of bowling balls (that was a funny tangent!) but rather how a recipe is not made with one ingredient. Always with the "the single thing that's killing bowling" - when we all can point to a multitude of things if we take the time to think about it. Most of which we don't have any control over, but we might be able to affect some things. I typically give away equipment that I stop using. Pass it along, I guess. (more like I have no room to keep them! LOL - we all call my house the Hobbit House and with me being 6'3" . . .)The point of my rant wasn't the specific issues that I think we have, in bowling, or the price of bowling balls (that was a funny tangent!) but rather how a recipe is not made with one ingredient. Always with the "the single thing that's killing bowling" - when we all can point to a multitude of things if we take the time to think about it. Most of which we don't have any control over, but we might be able to affect some things. _________________________

Although I have purchased and tried numerous balls over the years, I usually gave them away or sold a few. With the exception of my Lane Master balls. I have kept all of them, and they are on a rack in the garage. And, good thing I did.



I went back to a 9 year old ball that felt so comfortable over my newer equipment. I had the thumb checked and it was reverse 9/16. My newer balls are mostly 0/0 from a new driller. So, I had all of my balls changed to that and they all feel so much better.



I also took out a 7 year old ball that reminded me why I don't like asymmetrical

cores. It is the biggest turning ball in my bag, but not a snap, hockey stick. It has a big steady arc.



The third ball I took out was another 7 year old one. I have tried other balls as spare ball, or a low hook ball under various conditions. Even got a Urethane for this purpose. I completely forgot I had this ball that does it all.



So, I have turned over the balls in my bag to older equipment and feel much more confident. _________________________

