My Senior League wants to change Houses

Although I have purchased and tried numerous balls over the years, I usually gave them away or sold a few. With the exception of my Lane Master balls. I have kept all of them, and they are on a rack in the garage. And, good thing I did.
I went back to a 9 year old ball that felt so comfortable over my newer equipment. I had the thumb checked and it was reverse 9/16. My newer balls are mostly 0/0 from a new driller. So, I had all of my balls changed to that and they all feel so much better.
I also took out a 7 year old ball that reminded me why I don't like asymmetrical
cores. It is the biggest turning ball in my bag, but not a snap, hockey stick. It has a big steady arc.
The third ball I took out was another 7 year old one. I have tried other balls as spare ball, or a low hook ball under various conditions. Even got a Urethane for this purpose. I completely forgot I had this ball that does it all.
So, I have turned over the balls in my bag to older equipment and feel much more confident.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl