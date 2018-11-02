BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
My Senior League wants to change Houses
#199071 - Today at 02:32 PM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: djp1080]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 754
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
With the talk in the two posts about bowling ball cost, I thought it would be interesting to do some research. I found an image of a 1949 Brunswick Mineralite ad online. The cost in 1949 was $21.95 (I found similar prices in similar years in other images online, so that should be accurate.) I put that price in an inflation calculator and got $227.64 in today's money. That's getting towards the higher end of today's ball market. Now needing more than one ball these days, that's another story. However, if you're starting in the game or starting to learn how to hook, you do not need an arsenal yet anyway.

Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199072 - Today at 03:09 PM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 562
A/S/L: 70/M/California
My first ball back in the 60's was $39.95. $39.95 in today's dollars is about $325.00. So, $229.95 is a bargain :-)

#199073 - Today at 03:39 PM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9646
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I remember buying my first ball in HS. I saved and saved. Finally had enough and went one Saturday afternoon to the Ebonite Bowling Store. Paid over $40 and then made a radical decision to have it drilled Semi-fingertip. Wow, did that ball move.

Back then, I targeted between the second and third dots off the foul line, straight up and I heard a whoosh as the ball spun off my hand, rubbing on the floor. There were no arrows on my lanes. At about 45 feet, the ball made a drastic turn to the pocket and slashed the pins toward the 7 pin.
#199074 - Today at 03:51 PM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 562
A/S/L: 70/M/California
My first ball was a Brunswick 'Black Beauty'. Then I upgraded to a Manhattan Rubber with 'Hook-Trol C' :-) I pointed up off the corner and my thumb would pop coming our.

#199075 - Today at 06:19 PM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 393
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I recall seeing the Manhattan Rubber ball in high school for the first time. I always wanted one, but never got it. A friend of mine had a used one with huge finger and thumb holes. The span was good for either of us and I got to toss it a few times. I have no idea why he just didn't take it to the Pro Shop and get it drilled for him. Guess he didn't have enough money.
Also, I apparently gave one of my old Black Beauties to one of my best buddies. I don't ever recall that one. Oh well...

#199076 - Today at 07:07 PM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Online content
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 562
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I bought my first ball in 1963. That was a Black Beauty. Prior to 1967 I bought a Manhattan Rubber. In the early 70's I bought a [censored] Webber All Pro with solid stars. I didn't buy another ball until 1979. Three balls lasted 15 years.

Since then, I've bought so many balls I've totally lost track. I can only remember those I shot really well with. Even today, I may buy 4 balls in an average each year. I rarely buy new balls. I usually pick balls up that have already been drilled once and pay 80 bucks for the ball and re-drilling.

It's interesting that the allegedly high-tech ball of the current era are almost 'disposable'. I usually leave mine in the rack at my local establishment. I left 2 high roads recently and they were picked up instantly. They'd been drilled twice and were in the shop for a 3rd go-around.

Anybody paying top-dollar for brand new equipment is getting ripped-off.

