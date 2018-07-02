#199033 - 01:08 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 545A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Yeah we had one here too on Wednesday, ended up getting only a few inches but it turned to slush and then ice when the temps dropped. Overall though hasn't been too bad of a winter here and we're supposed to have a high of 50 tomorrow, so can't complain.



I've been in sort of a slump recently. I've been bowling well enough to break 600 most of the time but not much more than that. My Friday night average was in danger of dropping below 220 but had a good look a week ago and shot 689 to actually raise it to 221. Tonight got off to a slow start and started with washout/open then ended up shooting at a lot of single pins. Had 1 strike going into the 10th when I figured it out and struck out. 2nd game started with a flat 7 and ended with a flat 7, but threw all strikes in between for a 289 game. Final game ran into some transition issues but kept it clean and finished with the back 5 for a 226 game and 709 series. My teammate noticed a considerable improvement in my release.



I did make a change in the last month as well. I was using a Powrkoil wrist device but it became too cumbersome so I started bowling without it. At first I was getting terrible ball roll and I went from tracking about an inch from my thumbhole to tracking right next to it. Didn't clip it but very close. Ended up getting a Brunswick Power X Glove so I could have a little bit of support and after a few weeks of using it in league and practicing my track is back to where it was before. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

