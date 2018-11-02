My Senior League wants to change Houses

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 70/M/California People have been looking down their noses at bowling for 40 years. I use to have a large group of friends who I bowled junior league with back in the 60's. We all would love to get together and go bowling until a large number started their teaching careers. Now, most won't get close to a bowling alley. Not because they don't still want to go bowling, but because they wouldn't want to be caught hanging with the proletariat :-) Remember 'yuppies'? That attitude was a disaster for bowling. Worse today. I live in CA. Every one of my close bowling friends would be called 'conservatives'. The liberal 'elite' won't get close to the game. They might get their hands dirty :-) For charity events they come out of the woodwork, but for any other reason, not a chance :-)

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Thanks Boat!

Now I know why I like bowling so much...

A/S/L: 70/M/California I'll probably pay hell for saying it :-) Oh well :-)

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Actually I've done a little searching over the last few months for traces of information of people I used to bowl with all the way back to high school days. Even found a few who I was in college with. I'd say around 90% of them are no longer with us.

What I find interesting though is that there is a pretty high percentage of people in the senior league I bowl with are retired teachers. One still teaches swimming.

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 753A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey My team is a statistical anomaly in my league, but my teammate and I are teachers. I've known other teachers who have bowled in the league in the past too.



Personally, I'm not worried if someone from work walked into the lanes and found me since I don't get caught up in image (and never have). My favorite sport to watch of the big 4 is the least popular. My favorite band isn't popular in their already unpopular genre of music. I majored in and teach a subject that isn't very popular.



In addition, I live 28 miles and bowl 35 miles from where I work so it has never happened and likely never will.



A/S/L: 70/M/California My comment wasn't teacher specific, only that many of my friends became teachers/professors and never bowled again.



I bowl in a senior scratch league with 22 trios teams. If there are any liberals in that league, they're in the closet :-)

Boat, a Conservative from California?? Talk about an anomaly!! I thought the Coasts were solidly blue States.

Well, the Yuppies are gone and the Millennials are here. There is no longer flowers in hair and a walk man, but, ear plugs and cell phones. And, guess what? Very few bowl.



Well, the Yuppies are gone and the Millennials are here. There is no longer flowers in hair and a walk man, but, ear plugs and cell phones. And, guess what? Very few bowl.



Just look at the average age of most league participants. I'd venture to say, it's over 50 for most.



Although I am not, I do bowl with a group of retired male teachers, as my Wife taught in that District and I knew a few. In particular the now large and over weight athletic coaches. I thought our generation saw a large number of those going to college to become teachers, because at that time, (Viet Nam), they were draft exempt.



Bowlers are aging, and there are not the numbers to replace them in following generations.



I don't think I know a teacher who bowls. I do know, the local high school could not find a Bowling Coach among its list of Instructors and had to go outside to find one. According to rules, that person had to be a School employee, so the parent of a bowler became a grounds custodian. _________________________

A/S/L: 70/M/California I don't live on the coast. I'm on the outskirts of Sacramento and it's just as bad. Whenever I visit SFO, it's like visiting a foreign country :-)



This state's legislature passes 2000 new laws each year whether we need them or not. Despite their efforts, we have bigger problems than the rest of the country, except other liberal states :-) It's clear liberalism costs a lot but doesn't solve anything :-)



Do liberals bowl? I'll bet it's less than 1 out of 10. Maybe 5 out of a 100. That probably explains many of our problems. Bowling takes a 32 week commitment :-)

