My Senior League wants to change Houses

Boat, a Conservative from California?? Talk about an anomaly!! I thought the Coasts were solidly blue States.
Well, the Yuppies are gone and the Millennials are here. There is no longer flowers in hair and a walk man, but, ear plugs and cell phones. And, guess what? Very few bowl.
Just look at the average age of most league participants. I'd venture to say, it's over 50 for most.
Although I am not, I do bowl with a group of retired male teachers, as my Wife taught in that District and I knew a few. In particular the now large and over weight athletic coaches. I thought our generation saw a large number of those going to college to become teachers, because at that time, (Viet Nam), they were draft exempt.
Bowlers are aging, and there are not the numbers to replace them in following generations.
I don't think I know a teacher who bowls. I do know, the local high school could not find a Bowling Coach among its list of Instructors and had to go outside to find one. According to rules, that person had to be a School employee, so the parent of a bowler became a grounds custodian.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl