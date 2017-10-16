BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » tennis elbow
#199061 - Today at 03:54 PM tennis elbow
bpbowler Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/16/17
Posts: 4
A/S/L: 37/m/Oregon
I have developed tennis elbow. Likely from bowling given the repetitive stress. The doctor didn't really offer much in advice from the typical ice, inflammatory meds and stretching. I suppose PT would be the next step. I have started using Castor Oil, which I hear has a healing affect on this tendon. I'm curious of any other bowlers out there who have suffered from this and their advice?

I do also do some basic stretches and have a tennis elbow support. Since it got worse (2 weeks ago) I have ceased bowling.

Thanks.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199062 - Today at 04:39 PM Re: tennis elbow [Re: bpbowler]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 753
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I can't give any advice about how to necessarily help relieve the pain beyond rest, dropping ball weight as mentioned in your other post, and whatever the doctor says. However, from the bowling side of things, you should check the fit of your ball. Also, check to see if you're muscling the ball instead of keeping a loose free swing. In theory, with proper fit and good technique it has been my experience that you should not have elbow pain/tennis elbow caused by bowling.

Mark
Top
#199063 - Today at 05:23 PM Re: tennis elbow [Re: bpbowler]
