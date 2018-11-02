BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » My Senior League wants to change Houses
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199054 - Today at 09:08 AM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 558
A/S/L: 70/M/California
People have been looking down their noses at bowling for 40 years. I use to have a large group of friends who I bowled junior league with back in the 60's. We all would love to get together and go bowling until a large number started their teaching careers. Now, most won't get close to a bowling alley. Not because they don't still want to go bowling, but because they wouldn't want to be caught hanging with the proletariat :-) Remember 'yuppies'? That attitude was a disaster for bowling. Worse today. I live in CA. Every one of my close bowling friends would be called 'conservatives'. The liberal 'elite' won't get close to the game. They might get their hands dirty :-) For charity events they come out of the woodwork, but for any other reason, not a chance :-)

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199055 - Today at 09:36 AM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 391
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Thanks Boat!
Now I know why I like bowling so much...

Top
#199056 - Today at 09:40 AM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 558
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I'll probably pay hell for saying it :-) Oh well :-)

Top
#199057 - Today at 10:58 AM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 391
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Actually I've done a little searching over the last few months for traces of information of people I used to bowl with all the way back to high school days. Even found a few who I was in college with. I'd say around 90% of them are no longer with us.
What I find interesting though is that there is a pretty high percentage of people in the senior league I bowl with are retired teachers. One still teaches swimming.

Top
#199058 - Today at 11:23 AM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: djp1080]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 753
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
My team is a statistical anomaly in my league, but my teammate and I are teachers. I've known other teachers who have bowled in the league in the past too.

Personally, I'm not worried if someone from work walked into the lanes and found me since I don't get caught up in image (and never have). My favorite sport to watch of the big 4 is the least popular. My favorite band isn't popular in their already unpopular genre of music. I majored in and teach a subject that isn't very popular.

In addition, I live 28 miles and bowl 35 miles from where I work so it has never happened and likely never will.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#199059 - Today at 02:32 PM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 558
A/S/L: 70/M/California
My comment wasn't teacher specific, only that many of my friends became teachers/professors and never bowled again.

I bowl in a senior scratch league with 22 trios teams. If there are any liberals in that league, they're in the closet :-)

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
12 pound ball?
by djp1080 - Today at 05:56 PM
tennis elbow
by SteveH - Today at 05:23 PM
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by 82Boat69 - Today at 02:32 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 02/11/18 09:04 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 02/11/18 07:19 AM
Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball
by nord - 02/11/18 04:20 AM
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
by nord - 02/10/18 03:24 PM
Honor Scores Not Received By USBC
by Mkirchie - 02/10/18 10:54 AM
Competing against high rev, high speed players
by BowlerBill - 02/07/18 09:36 PM
Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad?
by Dennis Michael - 02/04/18 03:52 AM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by BOSStull - 02/03/18 10:55 AM
Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
by djp1080 - 01/29/18 09:50 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.