My Senior League wants to change Houses

Ok here are the PROS and CONS of my Brunswick center that I could think of.
PROS
Good league base( Established leagues and teams keep coming back)
Good youth league base
Lane oil is applied right before leagues with Kegel ICON
Manager and employees are courteous
Center allows bottle non-alcaholic drinks
Fresh Paint
Host local tournaments( They do a great job hosting)
Good Pro Shop
Lineage is still reasonable. Most leagues $12-$16 depending on prize fund
Keep 2 lanes as a buffer or fallback during leagues,
2 free games per week
Restrooms are clean.
Open 9am till 12am
Cons
League base is declining
Lane oil starts at 18in which i dislike but is consistent. Have adapted
No vending machines
Snack bar prices are high
Outside food not allowed, but I saw a counter employee eating food from outside yesterday.
No longer have Break the Bank
No longer have PIZZA frames
Equipment failures not repaired such as monitors at the scorer table
Equipment sensors to count pins are erratic on certain lanes
Ball damage on certain lanes
Roof leaks fail to get repaired in timely manner
Other entertainment is kid based ticket machines
No pinball or pool tables
No cell service inside building, No WIFI offered by center
There are probably other things but considering all other options it is where I prefer to bowl for leagues at the present time.