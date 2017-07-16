Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball

Sponsored Links







I picked up a used Brunswick Grizz Vintage Urethane on ebay.

The ball is drilled with a simple old style layout, CG right in the center of the palm.

The Grizz with this layout only gets about 1 inch of flare for me. Lol!

I refinished the ball back to stock grit of 320 wet sand.

I am bowling on a normal house shot.



This ball sucks up oil like a parched Grizzly Bear!

I could not believe how fast it absorbed the oil.

At first I thought there was actually no oil on the lane since I am used to oil staying on the surface of urethane balls.

So I took a test shot with my rubber ball just to see and it just skidded and would not grip.

When I got the rubber ball back it was drenched!



So The Grizz is a thirsty animal...



As I discovered this day, The Grizz is simply too strong to play up second arrow, but too weak to push out from third arrow.

If I played too deep in the oil then I left 5 pins or worse, the 5-7 split.

So after some experimentation I had to play around 12 1/2 out to about 11 and back.

I had to hit this line perfectly to strike.

If I missed a touch right I had a ton of flat 10's and if I missed a touch left it went high leaving 4-7's.



It was real, real hard to play this ball at this grit.

I believe I will take it up to 500 grit so I can move right with it into the friction to get a more consistent response.

This ball is the smoothest ball I have ever thrown.

It is perfectly predictable and when it overreacts it is a soft move left, not a jump.



The Grizz is a vintage urethane ball that is super strong and hooks really early and then sets and rolls the rest of the way.

Don't expect any backend out of this ball, it is not designed for that.

It is designed to provide a consistent and accurate roll that can keep you in the pocket all night and let you pick up all your spares.



This is old school bowling, enjoy The Grizz.



I remember that ball, and it was NOT Urethane, it was soft rubber, a bit harder than an LT 48, but not by much.....

PBA50 member

USBC Bronze coach

Ritger level 3 coach

Actually here is what Brunswick had to say about The Grizz when I emailed them about it and sent them its serial number:



The ball was originally introduced in 1988.

This particular version was made in March 1989.

It is essentially a Rhino with a different name.

Pancake weight block right under the serial numbers.

Out of the box surface was 320 grit, but that may be a little aggressive.

You can dial in a final surface to what you need it for.

Hope this helps!



Ryan Mouw

Brunswick Bowling

Consumer Products

Actually here is what Brunswick had to say about The Grizz when I emailed them about it and sent them its serial number:

The ball was originally introduced in 1988.
This particular version was made in March 1989.
It is essentially a Rhino with a different name.
Pancake weight block right under the serial numbers.
Out of the box surface was 320 grit, but that may be a little aggressive.
You can dial in a final surface to what you need it for.
Hope this helps!

Ryan Mouw
Brunswick Bowling
Consumer Products
Consumer Products Associate Product Manager

