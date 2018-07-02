My Senior League wants to change Houses

Sponsored Links







Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 544

I bowl at my local Brunswick Zone and it's probably one of the better ones but still leaves a lot to be desired. I do like that I get 4 free practice games per week for bowling in 2 leagues, and I like that they have almost a full house of leagues on Friday nights. Other than that it leaves a lot to be desired.



I concur that the food is horrible and the selections suck. Can't even get what I want to drink because they took out the vending machines and they only have 4 soda options from the tap and that's it. So I never spend any money there. It's $3 for a small soda anyway and that's WITH the league discount.



The people that work at the counter there are nice but they aren't bowlers and it's really frustrating trying to open bowl there. They've gotten a little better with not being all cosmic bowling all the time but they don't want to give me a pair of lanes even when the place is empty and they don't want to space out open bowlers either, if there are 6 lanes going in the whole place they'll literally use lanes 1-6.



My other gripe is that the lanes haven't been consistent week over week. Never know what we're going to get. They keep tweaking the shot due to a high number of honor scores even though they absolutely do nothing for bowlers who shoot 300 or 800. You're lucky if they even announce it. I don't mind if they want to put out a tougher shot but at least be consistent. I've subbed a few times in a scratch league in another house and they make it a little more difficult than your average house shot but it's at least the same week over week. So I know what equipment to bring and it's a lot easier transporting 3 balls than it is 5 or 6.

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

