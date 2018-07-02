BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » My Senior League wants to change Houses
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199041 - Yesterday at 11:14 PM Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses [Re: Dennis Michael]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 544
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
I bowl at my local Brunswick Zone and it's probably one of the better ones but still leaves a lot to be desired. I do like that I get 4 free practice games per week for bowling in 2 leagues, and I like that they have almost a full house of leagues on Friday nights. Other than that it leaves a lot to be desired.

I concur that the food is horrible and the selections suck. Can't even get what I want to drink because they took out the vending machines and they only have 4 soda options from the tap and that's it. So I never spend any money there. It's $3 for a small soda anyway and that's WITH the league discount.

The people that work at the counter there are nice but they aren't bowlers and it's really frustrating trying to open bowl there. They've gotten a little better with not being all cosmic bowling all the time but they don't want to give me a pair of lanes even when the place is empty and they don't want to space out open bowlers either, if there are 6 lanes going in the whole place they'll literally use lanes 1-6.

My other gripe is that the lanes haven't been consistent week over week. Never know what we're going to get. They keep tweaking the shot due to a high number of honor scores even though they absolutely do nothing for bowlers who shoot 300 or 800. You're lucky if they even announce it. I don't mind if they want to put out a tougher shot but at least be consistent. I've subbed a few times in a scratch league in another house and they make it a little more difficult than your average house shot but it's at least the same week over week. So I know what equipment to bring and it's a lot easier transporting 3 balls than it is 5 or 6.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - Today at 07:19 AM
Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball
by nord - Today at 04:20 AM
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by wronghander - Yesterday at 11:14 PM
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
by nord - Yesterday at 03:24 PM
Honor Scores Not Received By USBC
by Mkirchie - Yesterday at 10:54 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Mkirchie - Yesterday at 07:30 AM
Competing against high rev, high speed players
by BowlerBill - 02/07/18 09:36 PM
Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad?
by Dennis Michael - 02/04/18 03:52 AM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by BOSStull - 02/03/18 10:55 AM
Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
by djp1080 - 01/29/18 09:50 PM
Problems with my brand new bowling shoes
by djp1080 - 01/26/18 02:42 PM
Rules About Fouling?
by W9JAB - 01/26/18 11:06 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.