#199025 - 02/07/18 10:30 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: Dylan585]
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 755
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
Guess who just got their hands on an original first drill burgundy hammer?? rotfl

Me, when I break into your house and steal it! angel

All kidding aside, totally cool!
Ok, so how you gonna drill it up?
Big, big decision here.
Don't want to mess it up.
So...
Double Thumb layout for Heavy early roll?
Motion Hole for length with maximum backend reaction?
Pin up?
Pin down?

Spill...
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

#199027 - 02/08/18 12:17 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: nord]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 284
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Well right now it still has the old layout on it nd I really like the reaction out of it... Ill take a look tomorrow and let you know exactly what it is... I cant use the dual thumb because well, I don't have a thumb hole!
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#199028 - 02/08/18 03:02 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: Dylan585]
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 755
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
Well right now it still has the old layout on it nd I really like the reaction out of it... Ill take a look tomorrow and let you know exactly what it is... I cant use the dual thumb because well, I don't have a thumb hole!

Oh, you are a two handed bowler?
So you can just use the layout on the ball as is?
Just adjust the finger size and pitches?
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

#199029 - 02/08/18 03:44 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: nord]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 284
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I'm two handed with my pinky and ring finger... I messed up my middle and ca only throw about 6 shots before it wont bend! But all I really need to change are the grips and it will be perfect... I just cant get over the ball reaction! Again, hopefully videos soon, I started a new job so finding time is hard
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#199030 - Yesterday at 03:45 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: Dylan585]
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 755
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Cool, look forward to the video.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

#199034 - Today at 01:17 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: nord]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 284
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I just have to find the time... Ill take my judge, burgundy hammer, tank rampage, arctic sniper, and super natural and try and do a comparison
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#199040 - Today at 03:24 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane [Re: Dylan585]
nord Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 755
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
I just have to find the time... Ill take my judge, burgundy hammer, tank rampage, arctic sniper, and super natural and try and do a comparison

Now we are talking.
Remember to throw them all till they get really, really oily, don't wipes them until they are saturated.
Then wipes them all down and start the comparison.
Use the same line for all so we can see which is stronger and which is weaker.
If you are right handed keep the camera tripod mounted off to the right and about chest high, the perspective you would use if you were watching your league partner bowl.
Be close enough so the ball is clearly seen.
Use manual focus and focus on the middle of the lane, just past the arrows.
This will allow the ball to remain in focus through the whole length of the lane.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

