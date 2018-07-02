BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199026 - 02/07/18 11:04 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4621
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Another reasonable night, with the last game only getting away from me because of bad ball reaction at the end of it. My 4 pin (two misses) prevented me from being perfect on single pins.

Result: 200-188-168=556
Average (66 games): 181
Average for last 9 games: 191
Next week's AVG+1 score: 592

Composite average (123 games): 181

Si (479) was the only one of us with all three games over average; his 185 combined with Tom's 198 third game helped us win our only point. Opposing anchor bowler shot 763.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 181 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199031 - Yesterday at 12:11 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9641
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Couldn't get to the lanes last night. Snowed too much. Driveway had 10 inches and roads were impassible. Oh well.

On the bright side Another 10+ inches scheduled today.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199032 - Yesterday at 01:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Mkirchie
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 750
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Couldn't get to the lanes last night. Snowed too much. Driveway had 10 inches and roads were impassible. Oh well.

On the bright side Another 10+ inches scheduled today.


Ouch. Here in the northwest part of NJ, we've had multiple storms over the last week that started as snow and changed into rain. Every storm has been followed up by a quick drop in temperature to freeze everything solid.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#199033 - Today at 01:08 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
wronghander
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 543
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Yeah we had one here too on Wednesday, ended up getting only a few inches but it turned to slush and then ice when the temps dropped. Overall though hasn't been too bad of a winter here and we're supposed to have a high of 50 tomorrow, so can't complain.

I've been in sort of a slump recently. I've been bowling well enough to break 600 most of the time but not much more than that. My Friday night average was in danger of dropping below 220 but had a good look a week ago and shot 689 to actually raise it to 221. Tonight got off to a slow start and started with washout/open then ended up shooting at a lot of single pins. Had 1 strike going into the 10th when I figured it out and struck out. 2nd game started with a flat 7 and ended with a flat 7, but threw all strikes in between for a 289 game. Final game ran into some transition issues but kept it clean and finished with the back 5 for a 226 game and 709 series. My teammate noticed a considerable improvement in my release.

I did make a change in the last month as well. I was using a Powrkoil wrist device but it became too cumbersome so I started bowling without it. At first I was getting terrible ball roll and I went from tracking about an inch from my thumbhole to tracking right next to it. Didn't clip it but very close. Ended up getting a Brunswick Power X Glove so I could have a little bit of support and after a few weeks of using it in league and practicing my track is back to where it was before.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

#199037 - Today at 07:30 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Mkirchie
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 750
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
It's already above freezing here now. Last night could have gone better, but also could have been worse. Of course, the lanes were much wetter than the week before. My Super Natural was working OK, but in the 1st game I wanted to try something stronger inside. It hit light on what I thought was a good shot for a split. I could have tried to move right with resin, but was unsure since I was sort of lined up with my Super Natural. I muddled through the night for a 617 never feeling comfortable at all with anything I was doing. I'm going to practice tomorrow morning, the lanes are usually like what they were like last night. They hadn't been that oily since very early in the season.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

