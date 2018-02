Sponsored Links







Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4621

Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



Another reasonable night, with the last game only getting away from me because of bad ball reaction at the end of it. My 4 pin (two misses) prevented me from being perfect on single pins.



Result : 200-188-168=556

Average (66 games) : 181

Average for last 9 games : 191

Next week's AVG+1 score : 592



Composite average (123 games) : 181



Si (479) was the only one of us with all three games over average; his 185 combined with Tom's 198 third game helped us win our only point. Opposing anchor bowler shot 763. Another reasonable night, with the last game only getting away from me because of bad ball reaction at the end of it. My 4 pin (two misses) prevented me from being perfect on single pins.: 200-188-168=556: 181: 191: 592: 181Si (479) was the only one of us with all three games over average; his 185 combined with Tom's 198 third game helped us win our only point. Opposing anchor bowler shot 763.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 181 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257

Composite Avg: 181



: My bowling blog

The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#199031 - 12:11 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9641

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9641A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Couldn't get to the lanes last night. Snowed too much. Driveway had 10 inches and roads were impassible. Oh well.



On the bright side Another 10+ inches scheduled today. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









#199032 - 01:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 749

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 749A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Couldn't get to the lanes last night. Snowed too much. Driveway had 10 inches and roads were impassible. Oh well.



On the bright side Another 10+ inches scheduled today.



Ouch. Here in the northwest part of NJ, we've had multiple storms over the last week that started as snow and changed into rain. Every storm has been followed up by a quick drop in temperature to freeze everything solid.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

#199033 - 01:08 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 543

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 543A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Yeah we had one here too on Wednesday, ended up getting only a few inches but it turned to slush and then ice when the temps dropped. Overall though hasn't been too bad of a winter here and we're supposed to have a high of 50 tomorrow, so can't complain.



I've been in sort of a slump recently. I've been bowling well enough to break 600 most of the time but not much more than that. My Friday night average was in danger of dropping below 220 but had a good look a week ago and shot 689 to actually raise it to 221. Tonight got off to a slow start and started with washout/open then ended up shooting at a lot of single pins. Had 1 strike going into the 10th when I figured it out and struck out. 2nd game started with a flat 7 and ended with a flat 7, but threw all strikes in between for a 289 game. Final game ran into some transition issues but kept it clean and finished with the back 5 for a 226 game and 709 series. My teammate noticed a considerable improvement in my release.



I did make a change in the last month as well. I was using a Powrkoil wrist device but it became too cumbersome so I started bowling without it. At first I was getting terrible ball roll and I went from tracking about an inch from my thumbhole to tracking right next to it. Didn't clip it but very close. Ended up getting a Brunswick Power X Glove so I could have a little bit of support and after a few weeks of using it in league and practicing my track is back to where it was before. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

#199037 - Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: wronghander] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 749

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 749A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey It's already above freezing here now. Last night could have gone better, but also could have been worse. Of course, the lanes were much wetter than the week before. My Super Natural was working OK, but in the 1st game I wanted to try something stronger inside. It hit light on what I thought was a good shot for a split. I could have tried to move right with resin, but was unsure since I was sort of lined up with my Super Natural. I muddled through the night for a 617 never feeling comfortable at all with anything I was doing. I'm going to practice tomorrow morning, the lanes are usually like what they were like last night. They hadn't been that oily since very early in the season.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

