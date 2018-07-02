Sponsored Links







Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 754

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 754A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Dylan585 Guess who just got their hands on an original first drill burgundy hammer??

Me, when I break into your house and steal it!



All kidding aside, totally cool!

Ok, so how you gonna drill it up?

Big, big decision here.

Don't want to mess it up.

So...

Double Thumb layout for Heavy early roll?

Motion Hole for length with maximum backend reaction?

Pin up?

Pin down?



Spill... Me, when I break into your house and steal it!All kidding aside, totally cool!Ok, so how you gonna drill it up?Big, big decision here.Don't want to mess it up.So...Double Thumb layout for Heavy early roll?Motion Hole for length with maximum backend reaction?Pin up?Pin down?Spill... _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 283

A/S/L: 20/m/ny Well right now it still has the old layout on it nd I really like the reaction out of it... Ill take a look tomorrow and let you know exactly what it is... I cant use the dual thumb because well, I don't have a thumb hole! _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: Dylan585] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 754

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 754A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Dylan585 Well right now it still has the old layout on it nd I really like the reaction out of it... Ill take a look tomorrow and let you know exactly what it is... I cant use the dual thumb because well, I don't have a thumb hole!

Oh, you are a two handed bowler?

So you can just use the layout on the ball as is?

Just adjust the finger size and pitches? Oh, you are a two handed bowler?So you can just use the layout on the ball as is?Just adjust the finger size and pitches? _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 283

A/S/L: 20/m/ny I'm two handed with my pinky and ring finger... I messed up my middle and ca only throw about 6 shots before it wont bend! But all I really need to change are the grips and it will be perfect... I just cant get over the ball reaction! Again, hopefully videos soon, I started a new job so finding time is hard _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: Dylan585] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 754

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 754A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Cool, look forward to the video. _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



