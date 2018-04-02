BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199026 - Yesterday at 11:04 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4621
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Another reasonable night, with the last game only getting away from me because of bad ball reaction at the end of it. My 4 pin (two misses) prevented me from being perfect on single pins.

Result: 200-188-168=556
Average (66 games): 181
Average for last 9 games: 191
Next week's AVG+1 score: 592

Composite average (123 games): 181

Si (479) was the only one of us with all three games over average; his 185 combined with Tom's 198 third game helped us win our only point. Opposing anchor bowler shot 763.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 181 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

