BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » Competing against high rev, high speed players
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199023 - Yesterday at 09:33 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players [Re: mmalsed]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 426
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: mmalsed
that's not really helpful.

You have high-rev, high-speed bowlers who pretty much no matter where WE (the mere mortals) roll, cross our line at least once, often twice. This disrupts what WE have.

This is NOT like running a marathon (or more to what I used to do, ride long distance bike races) where the competition is really you vs. yourself.

In this case, bowling, our competition has an effect upon our playing surface. In a marathon, other runners do not impact our running surface (or cycling, other cyclists do not impact our cycling surface).

And that's honestly what we have to address. How do WE bowl "around" them. We oftentimes can't.

We don't have the power to go THROUGH them, oftentimes. We don't have the room to go AROUND them, oftentimes. Depending on the pattern, we are quite often stuck . . .

And saying, just don't make mistakes, doesn't help. Mistakes, sure. But when we have to cross two lines that have been carved in the oil pattern making our balls jump when we don't want them to. . . that's not a mistake.

So - to the original question:

1. Is there some type of ball that will allow us to cross without so much impact from their canyon carved? This would be a real help.

2. are there any (constructive) suggestions to help us bowl OUR game while being minimally impacted by THEIR game?


Yes, crossing their line twice does impact our shot. the over under (or just my bad shots) cause me to have 3 - 5 opens a night so being perfect is really difficult. We all strive for three clean games but I don't know that I've ever done that.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199024 - Yesterday at 09:36 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players [Re: Dylan585]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 426
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
The best technique that I have observed is lower rev lower speed players will get inside of my and use my breakpoint as a kind of safety net... Theres nothing you can do to get around where they cross your line the first time... For example, a typical shot for me is about 5th arrow with a break point of the 10 board... The best success people have is to find a line that allows them to strike at say 12-15... That way if they miss out they can hit my breakpoint and recover. If you really hit the early hook where they cross your line the first time youll probably have to use something with some shine to get past that point... There is no magically ball to fix it its all about personal preference! Trying to play outside the break point of high speed high rev players is a death trap as you will end up with wicked over under... Hope this helps!


One of my teammates does this. He calls it bouncing off the dry. he has less speed than I have. I'm more of a tweener.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
by Dylan585 - Today at 03:44 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 11:04 PM
Competing against high rev, high speed players
by BowlerBill - Yesterday at 09:36 PM
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 12:23 PM
Honor Scores Not Received By USBC
by Mkirchie - 02/04/18 02:12 PM
Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad?
by Dennis Michael - 02/04/18 03:52 AM
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by BOSStull - 02/03/18 10:55 AM
Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
by djp1080 - 01/29/18 09:50 PM
Problems with my brand new bowling shoes
by djp1080 - 01/26/18 02:42 PM
Rules About Fouling?
by W9JAB - 01/26/18 11:06 AM
Where is every one?
by djp1080 - 01/20/18 04:07 PM
Motiv Venom Shock Pearl
by Jason_C - 01/18/18 10:51 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.