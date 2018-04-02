|
|
|
|
|
#199023 - Yesterday at 09:33 PM
Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players
[Re: mmalsed]
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 426
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
|
that's not really helpful.
You have high-rev, high-speed bowlers who pretty much no matter where WE (the mere mortals) roll, cross our line at least once, often twice. This disrupts what WE have.
This is NOT like running a marathon (or more to what I used to do, ride long distance bike races) where the competition is really you vs. yourself.
In this case, bowling, our competition has an effect upon our playing surface. In a marathon, other runners do not impact our running surface (or cycling, other cyclists do not impact our cycling surface).
And that's honestly what we have to address. How do WE bowl "around" them. We oftentimes can't.
We don't have the power to go THROUGH them, oftentimes. We don't have the room to go AROUND them, oftentimes. Depending on the pattern, we are quite often stuck . . .
And saying, just don't make mistakes, doesn't help. Mistakes, sure. But when we have to cross two lines that have been carved in the oil pattern making our balls jump when we don't want them to. . . that's not a mistake.
So - to the original question:
1. Is there some type of ball that will allow us to cross without so much impact from their canyon carved? This would be a real help.
2. are there any (constructive) suggestions to help us bowl OUR game while being minimally impacted by THEIR game?
Yes, crossing their line twice does impact our shot. the over under (or just my bad shots) cause me to have 3 - 5 opens a night so being perfect is really difficult. We all strive for three clean games but I don't know that I've ever done that.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199024 - Yesterday at 09:36 PM
Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players
[Re: Dylan585]
|
Team USA Contender
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 426
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
|
The best technique that I have observed is lower rev lower speed players will get inside of my and use my breakpoint as a kind of safety net... Theres nothing you can do to get around where they cross your line the first time... For example, a typical shot for me is about 5th arrow with a break point of the 10 board... The best success people have is to find a line that allows them to strike at say 12-15... That way if they miss out they can hit my breakpoint and recover. If you really hit the early hook where they cross your line the first time youll probably have to use something with some shine to get past that point... There is no magically ball to fix it its all about personal preference! Trying to play outside the break point of high speed high rev players is a death trap as you will end up with wicked over under... Hope this helps!
One of my teammates does this. He calls it bouncing off the dry. he has less speed than I have. I'm more of a tweener.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.