Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Monday evening was interesting.



We gave 116 pins to the other team. Which is ok. we've given away FAR more and still took 3 or 4 points so . . . here goes!



First game . . . their two guys averaged 135 and 165. They bowled 205 and 240 respectively. Not much to do against that. Horrible form - the 205 guy just hucked the ball with a suitcase delivery and a sideways windup. The 240 guy was a lefty and chucked the ball, no thumb, down to the arrows with a Teal Rhino Pro. I missed one 10-pin, otherwise was a good mix of strikes and spares, but my IQ just wasn't making it. Lanes were so dry so in the 8th I went UP to my Crux and jumped 5 and 5 left. Strike, 6-10, then all three in the 10th.



I needed more hand to get it to finish, and I had to get more swing in it to get more speed. . . but it would finish with power.



But we lost by 108.



Second game . . . their two guys were down to earth, but one of their ladies bowled 70 pins over. Sheesh! However, my Father-in-law bowled +30, and I hit 219 (one split - 2-7-8, left the 8) and we won by 20.



88 to go. I thought, no way we're going to make that up - we'd have to make up over 200 pins to a team that's just rocking everything.



But they ALL dropped off. While they had bowled huge the first game, and then pretty big second game, they all were LOW third game.



We were kinda even until the 5th, where my wife took off (she finished +25) and my Mother-in-law started to hit (she finished +25) and my Father-in-law and I finished right around our average so with them falling off so bad, all I needed was 8 in the 10th to make up that 88.



There were a few times where I missed on the ball speed and came in on a 2-8 or 3-6-10 (twice) but pretty solid and got 207 and we won by 106, enough to take three.



Felt like we were bowling up hill all night - even though 116 is not THAT much, but when they are on fire, it's hard.



Turns out, they do this. They will be HOT HOT on first game, pretty hot on second game and then when they have destroyed their lines and have no idea how to adjust, they go really flat in the third.



It was also funny - my wife throws backup, and the lefty THOUGHT she was crossing his line (she was, but she has no revs to speak of so should not be impacting his line much at all) and she joked about it and he fixated on it and it totally screwed him up. I joked with him that now he knows how us righties feel. LOL

_________________________

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"