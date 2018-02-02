Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

Sponsored Links







I'm not familiar with what difficulty would be involved with modifying the surface of a ball produced within the rules to something outside the rules, but making peaks higher, valleys lower and distance between them greater, seems like a lot of work for your average player. Pros are watched even closer.

sand paper.



A/S/L: 70/M/California I don't think so. Remember, we're already talking about a surface that is much less porous. Sand paper might reduce peaks, but would do nothing to valleys and sanding would bring the distance down between them even further.



I remember sanding urethane, and whatever changes it made, were gone within a game or 2.



I would think a chemical agent would work better, I'm just uncertain which could increase both Ra, Rs and the distance between them. But, you may be right, where there's a will to cheat, someone will find the way.

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9637A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: 82Boat69



Where I bowl, we have high school kids come in twice a week. Watching them, they bowl as quickly as possible so they can sit down and talk or play on their phones. Bowling is more of an irritant and simply replaces PE.



In the mid-west and north-east, bowling still holds on. Here in CA, as soon as the weather turns warm, business disappears.



No, it's the same here in the Midwest. I used to Coach the kids. The Center had over 500 kids bowling. Jr league on Sat morning, Tuesday sport shot for bigger ones, Wed kid's league after school at 4, and Friday as well. That was only 5 years ago.



Now there are only 24 kids on Sat morning. Headcount is so low, they can't even get 5 for a travel league. The local High School is considering eliminating bowling, as they can't be competitive. This year's kids placed 6th in State for boys, girls still to come. But, once they graduate, there are no others behind them.



No, it's the same here in the Midwest. I used to Coach the kids. The Center had over 500 kids bowling. Jr league on Sat morning, Tuesday sport shot for bigger ones, Wed kid's league after school at 4, and Friday as well. That was only 5 years ago.

Now there are only 24 kids on Sat morning. Headcount is so low, they can't even get 5 for a travel league. The local High School is considering eliminating bowling, as they can't be competitive. This year's kids placed 6th in State for boys, girls still to come. But, once they graduate, there are no others behind them.

I contend the house ruined bowling for all. As, I do see other private houses thriving with kids.

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 747A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey I have to agree with Dennis and represent the northeast. There used to be a lot of good bowlers on my high school team and the teams against which we bowled in varsity competition. If I look at local results 20 years later, I see scores at the varsity level that are astounding. The high school I went to had 3 of 5 bowlers on their varsity team not even shoot a 400 series in a recent match. Another team had a bowler not even shoot a 300 series. A large chunk of bowlers were in the 400 series range. Scores in the mid to high 400's would have been considered low end varsity when I bowled for high school. The number of top bowlers in bowling for the teams in general is a lot smaller than it used to be.



My general observation is that a lot of bowlers on high school teams around where I live are not bowlers anymore. They're not bowling outside of the high school competition and I wonder if they're driven to improve at all. I had a friend who never bowled before high school and joined the team our freshman year.

He joined youth leagues with me and practiced a lot. One year later as a sophomore in high school, he was on varsity with me averaging with me in the high 180's to low 190's. I don't think that drive to improve really exists anymore.



A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9637A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Mark, I saw that come as each kid was instructed more. They slowly realize how to hold a ball, release it properly, and to maintain balance. But, it took time.



Practice was always stressed too. Practice what the coaches taught you last week.



the ones who did, progressed. And, a few progressed faster then others, to where they even asked to be shown.



I don't see any kids today taking the interest in bowling like a few years ago. It's all a game with flashing lights.



A big issue at this house is the price for open bowling. Used to be a kid in the league bowled for a buck a game. Now, the lowest price is $3.49 per game. Not what most parents want to afford daily.



A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 747A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael A big issue at this house is the price for open bowling. Used to be a kid in the league bowled for a buck a game. Now, the lowest price is $3.49 per game. Not what most parents want to afford daily.

Ironic considering that a very large number of parents today have no problem providing their kids with expensive smartphones that they will either break or lose. $3.49 is around the normal open bowling price at my center if you went on a weekday morning or afternoon. Evening and weekends except for a Sunday morning beat the clock rate are over $5 per game.



A/S/L: 70/M/California I bowl at Steve Cook's Fireside Lanes and as a senior I pay 75 cents a game. That's up a quarter from last year :-) That includes the league I shoot in. Out of $18 we pay $3 for bowling(4 games), 65 cents to our secretary, 25 cents for fresh oil and the rest goes to the prize fund.



For bowlers, its a dream to bowl where the proprietor is a former bowler. With just a 3% profit, bowling is on par with a supermarket. Anyone interested in making money will never open a bowling establishment.



With treasury rates nearing 3%, why pour money into a spotty business at best for the next 10 years when you could make the same amount, risk free?

Is there a difference between 'old' urethane and 'new' urethane?



I just uploaded a video showing the ball motion of the Grizz Urethane on Kearny's Big Ben pattern.

I am playing a simple up second arrow shot.

Note the extremely subtle ball motion.

There is no snap or back end at all.

This ball just rolls smoothly and predictably.

If you are a shot maker this ball will reward you.

The Grizz has no core and does not flare.

The layout is simple CG in palm.

Total old school drilling.

The result is maximum control.

Carry is left in the hand of the bowler.

The Grizz is at stock 320 grit.



The Grizz ball motion:

https://youtu.be/dxl_Y08iAUc



I just uploaded a video showing the ball motion of the Grizz Urethane on Kearny's Big Ben pattern.
I am playing a simple up second arrow shot.
Note the extremely subtle ball motion.
There is no snap or back end at all.
This ball just rolls smoothly and predictably.
If you are a shot maker this ball will reward you.
The Grizz has no core and does not flare.
The layout is simple CG in palm.
Total old school drilling.
The result is maximum control.
Carry is left in the hand of the bowler.
The Grizz is at stock 320 grit.

The Grizz ball motion:

https://youtu.be/dxl_Y08iAUc



