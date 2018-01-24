#198915 - 08:10 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 747A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Well, my idea from last week to move in to avoid the burn didn't pan out like I wanted to. In the first game, I was lined up nicely with my Critical Mass and shot a 228 with strikes and 9 counts only due to bad carry (my 3 non-strikes on the right lane were a 7 pin, 9 pin, and a 10 pin in that game.) Around the end of the 2nd game, when they started to jump high on me, I tried to move in and watched two shots burn up and leave splits due to missing a little right with both of my reactive balls. That ended as a 203 I thought I had found something when I got lined up inside with my Vintage Danger Zone, however I ran into another split and a jumpy reaction. Then, I switched to play more direct with my Super Natural the last 4 frames to save a 205 for a 636 series.



If I can get it to carry in practice, I'm going to try either of my urethane balls out of the gate next week. It seems like this season, when my resin equipment is going over/under my urethane stuff carries and reacts better. When I can move in with resin and not have an over/under, my urethane equipment can't carry. It also seems like it changes every few weeks, so I'm guessing it is climate related.



Our team won the 1st, but lost the last 2 dropping us to 3rd for a position round next week.



