Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198965 - 06:53 PM Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? Gutterballqueen313





Registered: 11/28/13

Posts: 26

A/S/L: 52/f/NY JuniorRegistered: 11/28/13Posts: 26A/S/L: 52/f/NY



I'm in the process of switching centers from one with the old wooden lanes, to one with newly resurfaced synthetic ones. The ball I currently use is a vintage 12 lb. Lucky Strike by Columbia. (It has lived up to its name, I won a prize for best female average in a charity bowling tournament!) I use a fingertip grip and am fairly comfortable with that, but concerned that it won't be as effect on a different surface.

I don't know what the ball is made of, so I don't know if it'd work just as well or not. Should I keep using it, or switch to something newer?



Thanx for all your help. Hey all,I'm in the process of switching centers from one with the old wooden lanes, to one with newly resurfaced synthetic ones. The ball I currently use is a vintage 12 lb. Lucky Strike by Columbia. (It has lived up to its name, I won a prize for best female average in a charity bowling tournament!) I use a fingertip grip and am fairly comfortable with that, but concerned that it won't be as effect on a different surface.I don't know what the ball is made of, so I don't know if it'd work just as well or not. Should I keep using it, or switch to something newer?Thanx for all your help. _________________________

Lynda aka the Gutterball Queen

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198968 - 09:05 PM Re: Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? Re: Gutterballqueen313] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9637

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9637A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill If I read correctly. It seems to be a plastic bowling ball. If so, it will slide alot on synthetic lanes, and not finish well.



Most would use it as a spare ball, not for strikes. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198969 - 10:17 PM Re: Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? Re: Gutterballqueen313] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 280

A/S/L: 20/m/ny Id recommend getting something newer... Unless you have 600 RPMs the ball wont do anything and will hit like a limp noodle! _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Top #198973 - 12:03 PM Re: Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? Re: Gutterballqueen313] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1356

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1356A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



You've got the plastic thing going against you. Synthetic lanes and the basic nature of plastic means that the ball just isn't going to do much of anything.



So in addition to changing to a more modern ball, I would also see if you can go up in weight.



My M-in-law uses a 12# ball and you can see it deflect a LOT in the pins. My wife uses a 14# ball and the difference is huge. IF YOU CAN, see if you can go up even to 13 or 14#. It will make a big difference.



Hi LyndaYou've got the plastic thing going against you. Synthetic lanes and the basic nature of plastic means that the ball just isn't going to do much of anything.So in addition to changing to a more modern ball, I would also see if you can go up in weight.My M-in-law uses a 12# ball and you can see it deflect a LOT in the pins. My wife uses a 14# ball and the difference is huge. IF YOU CAN, see if you can go up even to 13 or 14#. It will make a big difference. _________________________

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #199005 - 11:33 PM Re: Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? Re: mmalsed] Gutterballqueen313





Registered: 11/28/13

Posts: 26

A/S/L: 52/f/NY JuniorRegistered: 11/28/13Posts: 26A/S/L: 52/f/NY



I am just wondering now if they have any 14 pounders that are not too heavy for my arm, but also very effective pinwise. OK, so I will see if I can get a 14 lb. ball, thanx all.I am just wondering now if they have any 14 pounders that are not too heavy for my arm, but also very effective pinwise. _________________________

Lynda aka the Gutterball Queen

Top #199007 - 03:52 AM Re: Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? Re: Gutterballqueen313] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9637

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9637A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Queen, I know mine does, but if there is a Pro Shop , see if they have any decent balls that have been traded in. If this is a trial, why spend the money for a new ball just to try. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel