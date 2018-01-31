Sponsored Links







My Senior League wants to change Houses





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9637

We bowl at a Brunswick house. Now, I don't know who the new owner is. But, this house has gone steadily down hill.



I reported before how it was without water for weeks. And, there were gallons of store bought water next to the toilets to flush with. The Health Dept finally closed them til it was fixed.



Well, things have gone from bad to worse. They eliminated the cleaning service and now make the employees clean the bathrooms. this isn't working.



the women reported their pants stick to the floor when they pee. There has been a button in the Urinal for 3 weeks. this tells you how they clean. there are no longer deodorizers being used and the washrooms stink.



We found coffee from last night still on the counter in the pot. Food service is horrible and over priced, and they don't care. when asked how long it would take for a burger, the response was, when I am done. WTH??



The new manager has no clue what he is doing. Only 6 months on the job. His first ever real job. And, the assistant managers are pizzed that they got passed over for the job.



There is NO bartender, as they fired 2. And the counter guy had to cook and tend bar at the same time. Had a line at each station.



Well, our Senior league is fed up and is looking for another house. This won't be good, as it will split the league in half. those North won't drive South and the reverse too.



Well, the Pres asked me to check the other house where I bowl, so I did. Without even asking, that private owner quoted lineage fees $2.50 less. He also gave a Pizza frame for all strikes in the 5th frame which was taken away by the old house. And, had free popcorn in the bar. Another pet peeve from the old timers, since that now costs a few bucks for a bowl.



Well, the Private owner offered the entire league free bowling yesterday at noon, so all could see the house and bowl on the shot. Only 34 of the 64 came, but all were very surprised. The Bathrooms were clean. the shot was good. The place is more open. It was a good feeling for all. and, free coffee all day. That's a biggie for them.



the owner came around, talked with the officers and welcomed all who came. was a nice touch.



then one lady turned to me. She counted 6 workers in the house. Not the usual 1 up front and 1 in back. That impressed her as it was Noon.



Well, 34 bowlers liked what they saw, and am sure will tell the others. But, I already know 3 teams won't move, and there may be others who won't come either, it is 5 miles farther South.



so, we will let this play out. I told the President to use this as leverage back against Brunswick. Lower their price to match, reinstate the free pizza, and for God's sake, clean the place!!



It's really a shame. this was the flagship house for Brunswick, only a few miles from the former Corporate Offices. It's where the big wigs would bring others to show off. The former President and his wife bowled here, before he got laid off.



I'm watching the slow death of a Bowling Center. _________________________

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 388

A/S/L: 70/m/IL The Brunswick place sounds like a disaster.

The new place sounds like heaven.

Some older folks like you and I don't think very clearly or they have another agenda on their minds I guess.

I personally don't like change all that much, but it's inevitable as things change around you. I'm going to be that guy who's going to try and continue to concentrate on my game and do as best as I can each time I get up on the lanes.

Best of luck to you! Keep us posted....

Re: My Senior League wants to change Houses





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9637

Oh, I forgot one thing. 3 Seniors came but couldn't bowl. They keep their balls in a locker and when they went to pick them up, they found out the Center doesn't open til 4:30.



haha, they give out Free Game passes, but the center is closed in the daytime on weekdays so they can't be used. And, all day on weekends, there is Cosmic Bowling, which Seniors hate. Well, from noon on.



I went there at 5 last night. Found the lights off for cosmic, and a few kids parties going on. Very surprised there were no Friday Night leagues. It used to be a big night. The wife and I used to bowl on Saturday night. The place was packed, all 40 lanes. Now, all the leagues have been collapsed into 1, 16 team 3-man league. And, I know others are still bowling. Just not there.



We all know that a big part of a bowling alley revenue comes from the bar. How does a bar make money with kids parties?



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 03:48 AM )

