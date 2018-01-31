BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » My Senior League wants to change Houses
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198999 - Today at 04:54 PM My Senior League wants to change Houses
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9634
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
We bowl at a Brunswick house. Now, I don't know who the new owner is. But, this house has gone steadily down hill.

I reported before how it was without water for weeks. And, there were gallons of store bought water next to the toilets to flush with. The Health Dept finally closed them til it was fixed.

Well, things have gone from bad to worse. They eliminated the cleaning service and now make the employees clean the bathrooms. this isn't working.

the women reported their pants stick to the floor when they pee. There has been a button in the Urinal for 3 weeks. this tells you how they clean. there are no longer deodorizers being used and the washrooms stink.

We found coffee from last night still on the counter in the pot. Food service is horrible and over priced, and they don't care. when asked how long it would take for a burger, the response was, when I am done. WTH??

The new manager has no clue what he is doing. Only 6 months on the job. His first ever real job. And, the assistant managers are pizzed that they got passed over for the job.

There is NO bartender, as they fired 2. And the counter guy had to cook and tend bar at the same time. Had a line at each station.

Well, our Senior league is fed up and is looking for another house. This won't be good, as it will split the league in half. those North won't drive South and the reverse too.

Well, the Pres asked me to check the other house where I bowl, so I did. Without even asking, that private owner quoted lineage fees $2.50 less. He also gave a Pizza frame for all strikes in the 5th frame which was taken away by the old house. And, had free popcorn in the bar. Another pet peeve from the old timers, since that now costs a few bucks for a bowl.

Well, the Private owner offered the entire league free bowling yesterday at noon, so all could see the house and bowl on the shot. Only 34 of the 64 came, but all were very surprised. The Bathrooms were clean. the shot was good. The place is more open. It was a good feeling for all. and, free coffee all day. That's a biggie for them.

the owner came around, talked with the officers and welcomed all who came. was a nice touch.

then one lady turned to me. She counted 6 workers in the house. Not the usual 1 up front and 1 in back. That impressed her as it was Noon.

Well, 34 bowlers liked what they saw, and am sure will tell the others. But, I already know 3 teams won't move, and there may be others who won't come either, it is 5 miles farther South.

so, we will let this play out. I told the President to use this as leverage back against Brunswick. Lower their price to match, reinstate the free pizza, and for God's sake, clean the place!!

It's really a shame. this was the flagship house for Brunswick, only a few miles from the former Corporate Offices. It's where the big wigs would bring others to show off. The former President and his wife bowled here, before he got laid off.

I'm watching the slow death of a Bowling Center.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
by Mkirchie - 10 minutes 57 seconds ago
My Senior League wants to change Houses
by Dennis Michael - 56 minutes 57 seconds ago
Hammer "Black Widow Urethane"
by BOSStull - Today at 10:55 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 01/31/18 10:49 PM
Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad?
by mmalsed - 01/31/18 12:03 PM
Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
by djp1080 - 01/29/18 09:50 PM
Competing against high rev, high speed players
by BOSStull - 01/27/18 07:50 PM
Problems with my brand new bowling shoes
by djp1080 - 01/26/18 02:42 PM
Rules About Fouling?
by W9JAB - 01/26/18 11:06 AM
Where is every one?
by djp1080 - 01/20/18 04:07 PM
Motiv Venom Shock Pearl
by Jason_C - 01/18/18 10:51 AM
Honor Scores Not Received By USBC
by Mkirchie - 01/10/18 02:34 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.