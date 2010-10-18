Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198996 - 11:19 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: 82Boat69] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1356

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1356A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 I'm not familiar with what difficulty would be involved with modifying the surface of a ball produced within the rules to something outside the rules, but making peaks higher, valleys lower and distance between them greater, seems like a lot of work for your average player. Pros are watched even closer.



sand paper. sand paper. _________________________

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198997 - 11:30 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 551

A/S/L: 70/M/California I don't think so. Remember, we're already talking about a surface that is much less porous. Sand paper might reduce peaks, but would do nothing to valleys and sanding would bring the distance down between them even further.



I remember sanding urethane, and whatever changes it made, were gone within a game or 2.



I would think a chemical agent would work better, I'm just uncertain which could increase both Ra, Rs and the distance between them. But, you may be right, where there's a will to cheat, someone will find the way.

Top Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel