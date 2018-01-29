Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

Sponsored Links







Nord, How would you compare the Crow to the Judge

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Originally Posted By: Dylan585 Nord, How would you compare the Crow to the Judge

Answer:

The Crow is infinitely stronger than the Judge and can be used at 500 stock grit on any volume house shot.

The Crow also has quite a bit of backend snap for a urethane ball.

The Judge cannot handle modern oils and if it gets wet, even at stock 320 grit, will lose all its traction and just become a spare ball, at least for a low rev player like myself.

Even using a shammy or cleaning fluid will not help get the reaction back shot to shot for the Judge, the modern oils are just too slick.

Remember, the Judge is actually a Vintage Black Hammer with the original Black Hammer urethane formulation designed for 1980's lane oils which were no where near as slick as the Duralubes they use today on the lanes.

The Judge is great for old style lanes, or very low volume house shots.

The Crow is really strong and snappy (for a urethane) and is for modern lanes.

The Crow is almost as strong as my

The thing that I find that I tend not to like about the Crow is the strong backend it has.

The Crow can go sideways on you when you least expect it and it is harder for me to be consistent with it shot to shot because of all that backend.

It is more like a reactive ball.

The Black Widow Urethane on the other hand I love because it has no backend and just rolls all the way with a smooth easy arc that is easy to control the pocket with.

When I ball down to my Purple Hammer it goes longer and has more backend snap, but less than the Crow so the Purple is easier to control.

The Crow is like a Reactive/Urethane, but the Judge is pure urethane control, straight and easy and the Judge hits really hard too with that vintage two piece construction.



EVen though I bowl differntly today, these videos of the ball reactions of the Judge and the Crow are still valuable.



The Judge:

Look how easy it comes off the back

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCn0z6SAQGE



The Crow:

Look at how strong it is in the back. When it goes it goes!

