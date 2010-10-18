BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198965 - Yesterday at 06:53 PM Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad?
Gutterballqueen313 Offline
Junior

Registered: 11/28/13
Posts: 25
A/S/L: 52/f/NY
Hey all,

I'm in the process of switching centers from one with the old wooden lanes, to one with newly resurfaced synthetic ones. The ball I currently use is a vintage 12 lb. Lucky Strike by Columbia. (It has lived up to its name, I won a prize for best female average in a charity bowling tournament!) I use a fingertip grip and am fairly comfortable with that, but concerned that it won't be as effect on a different surface.
I don't know what the ball is made of, so I don't know if it'd work just as well or not. Should I keep using it, or switch to something newer?

Thanx for all your help. smile
_________________________
Lynda aka the Gutterball Queen

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198968 - Yesterday at 09:05 PM Re: Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? [Re: Gutterballqueen313]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9632
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
If I read correctly. It seems to be a plastic bowling ball. If so, it will slide alot on synthetic lanes, and not finish well.

Most would use it as a spare ball, not for strikes.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198969 - Yesterday at 10:17 PM Re: Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? [Re: Gutterballqueen313]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 277
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Id recommend getting something newer... Unless you have 600 RPMs the ball wont do anything and will hit like a limp noodle!
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198973 - Today at 12:03 PM Re: Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad? [Re: Gutterballqueen313]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1354
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Hi Lynda

You've got the plastic thing going against you. Synthetic lanes and the basic nature of plastic means that the ball just isn't going to do much of anything.

So in addition to changing to a more modern ball, I would also see if you can go up in weight.

My M-in-law uses a 12# ball and you can see it deflect a LOT in the pins. My wife uses a 14# ball and the difference is huge. IF YOU CAN, see if you can go up even to 13 or 14#. It will make a big difference.

smile
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

