Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198961 - 06:06 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: mmalsed] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 743

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 743A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

If we could only bring the "Romance" back to the game.

Get people to have that "feeling" again that they had back in the 60's.

But provide better, more consistent modern conditions with difficult, but not impossible house shots.

Make it hard enough that if you carry a 180 league average then you are a very good bowler.



The hope is we wont see anymore of this crazy kind of stuff:



AJ Rice of Columbus, Georgia 26, won the men's award after posting a 254.2 clip for 71 games during the Thursday Nite Blues league at Columbus' Bowlero.



How do you average 254 for 71 games???

Something is seriously wrong.



We need to put some sanity back into bowling.



Last night in league I watched some pretty poor bowlers chuck their reactive balls down the lane with all kinds of odd spins on them.

Everything from straight up like a top, to sideways like a bullet, and they could get a lot of strikes doing this.

I would just watch the ball slide up the lane spinning and then I could call the move every time and say to myself: "Watch that modern tech laser guide that bomb to the target" and the ball would suddenly jump at the pins and 9 times out of 10 they got great carry and left a makeable spare.



There was another bowler who throws the ball 20 mph as measured at the pins!

Somehow he puts enough revs on the ball to get it to barely roll by the time it gets back there.

He gets really mad if he does not get a strike on every pocket hit.

Really?

Take that reactive ball away from him and the house shot and guess what?

You better learn how to throw a real lot slower!



Anyway, we have got to save the game, bring back the Dignity, Respect and the Romance the game once had and of course the integrity in scoring and averages.



Golf is really, really hard, yet people love to play it because it is really, really hard.

And we respect the top players because us hacks know it is really, really hard because we can play on the same course as the pros and have our you know whats handed to us.



That's what I mean by integrity in scoring and averages. _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198962 - 06:31 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1352

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1352A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



People play golf because of cache, because of community. It's seen as the "executive" game. The game that elite well-off people play, with some bourbon, and with other men of means.





Take those guys with the strange throws - take their reactive balls away and they quit the game.



What would be better would be to teach those people to make spares - "Strike for show, spare for dough" and show them that making their spares actually improves their game a TON. People don't play golf because it's hard - and even though it IS hard, check on the amount of controversy regarding clubs getting bigger and bigger sweet spots and becoming even more forgiving, and balls getting more forgiving or going straighter or whatever.People play golf because of cache, because of community. It's seen as the "executive" game. The game that elite well-off people play, with some bourbon, and with other men of means.Take those guys with the strange throws - take their reactive balls away and they quit the game.What would be better would be to teach those people to make spares - "Strike for show, spare for dough" and show them that making their spares actually improves their game a TON. _________________________

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #198963 - 06:52 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: mmalsed] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 743

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 743A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

If bowling conditions were made super hard so my average dropped to 140, I would be ok with that because it would be "real."



I remember one season at Kearny, just for fun, I only bowled with a plastic ball because I knew it would be impossible to strike with it on that heavy oil.

There were actually good players we bowled against that asked me why I was using that ball and that I should buy a reactive ball so I could strike. The felt sorry for me.

I just pretended ignorance of modern tech and and thanked them.

I averaged 161 that season with non-hooking plastic.

I once had a series where I had 16 consecutive closed spare frames with that DV8 Gold Plastic ball.



And guess what?

I had fun using that ball with all its limitations that season!



I knew a guy who used to work at the

He did it with a Taboo Spare. He said the lane was real dry and he had to use his spare ball.

He was actually disappointed he bowled is first 300 with a spare ball and was kinda ashamed he didn't use one of his reactive balls.

I think it was great that he used a coverstock that didn't offer him a lot of forgiveness even though the core was a monster.







I like Golf because it is really, really hard and because it is fun to walk in the open air and take your time.If bowling conditions were made super hard so my average dropped to 140, I would be ok with that because it would be "real."I remember one season at Kearny, just for fun, I only bowled with a plastic ball because I knew it would be impossible to strike with it on that heavy oil.There were actually good players we bowled against that asked me why I was using that ball and that I should buy a reactive ball so I could strike. The felt sorry for me.I just pretended ignorance of modern tech and and thanked them.I averaged 161 that season with non-hooking plastic.I once had a series where I had 16 consecutive closed spare frames with that DV8 Gold Plastic ball.And guess what?I had fun using that ball with all its limitations that season!I knew a guy who used to work at the Pro Shop who finally bowled his first 300 game.He did it with a Taboo Spare. He said the lane was real dry and he had to use his spare ball.He was actually disappointed he bowled is first 300 with a spare ball and was kinda ashamed he didn't use one of his reactive balls.I think it was great that he used a coverstock that didn't offer him a lot of forgiveness even though the core was a monster.



Edited by nord ( 07:05 PM ) _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Top #198964 - 06:53 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 737

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 737A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: nord If we could only bring the "Romance" back to the game.

Get people to have that "feeling" again that they had back in the 60's.

That's a big ask from people because outside of the spike of popularity, bowling has generally not had a very good reputation. Whether it be smoking, drinking, hustling, or out of shape men, this is what most people think of even though it did become very mainstream when it was at its peak. Additionally, the majority of today's bowlers never lived through that time to know what it was truly like and aren't necessarily going to be interested.



Originally Posted By: nord Golf is really, really hard, yet people love to play it because it is really, really hard.

True, but golf is also currently on a bit of a decline itself. I'm not sure people loved to play because it was really hard, people loved to play because it became trendy. Human nature is to follow trends, I believe bowling was in one of those trends during its heyday.



Originally Posted By: nord That's what I mean by integrity in scoring and averages.

While I do agree with house shots being ridiculous and the equipment being very strong, very few people truly want integrity in anything these days. We live in a society where people bump another person's car in a parking lot and won't take responsibility for their actions. Heck, integrity wasn't always there in the game even in the past (Don McCune and drums of MEK for example.)



I appreciate the history of the game and those years, I also enjoy reading about how much you appreciate that era. However I cynically think that trying to go back in time would do more harm than good.



Mark That's a big ask from people because outside of the spike of popularity, bowling has generally not had a very good reputation. Whether it be smoking, drinking, hustling, or out of shape men, this is what most people think of even though it did become very mainstream when it was at its peak. Additionally, the majority of today's bowlers never lived through that time to know what it was truly like and aren't necessarily going to be interested.True, but golf is also currently on a bit of a decline itself. I'm not sure people loved to play because it was really hard, people loved to play because it became trendy. Human nature is to follow trends, I believe bowling was in one of those trends during its heyday.While I do agree with house shots being ridiculous and the equipment being very strong, very few people truly want integrity in anything these days. We live in a society where people bump another person's car in a parking lot and won't take responsibility for their actions. Heck, integrity wasn't always there in the game even in the past (Don McCune and drums of MEK for example.)I appreciate the history of the game and those years, I also enjoy reading about how much you appreciate that era. However I cynically think that trying to go back in time would do more harm than good.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #198966 - 07:22 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: Mkirchie] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 743

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 743A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Mkirchie Originally Posted By: nord If we could only bring the "Romance" back to the game.

Get people to have that "feeling" again that they had back in the 60's.

That's a big ask from people because outside of the spike of popularity, bowling has generally not had a very good reputation. Whether it be smoking, drinking, hustling, or out of shape men, this is what most people think of even though it did become very mainstream when it was at its peak. Additionally, the majority of today's bowlers never lived through that time to know what it was truly like and aren't necessarily going to be interested.



Originally Posted By: nord Golf is really, really hard, yet people love to play it because it is really, really hard.

True, but golf is also currently on a bit of a decline itself. I'm not sure people loved to play because it was really hard, people loved to play because it became trendy. Human nature is to follow trends, I believe bowling was in one of those trends during its heyday.



Originally Posted By: nord That's what I mean by integrity in scoring and averages.

While I do agree with house shots being ridiculous and the equipment being very strong, very few people truly want integrity in anything these days. We live in a society where people bump another person's car in a parking lot and won't take responsibility for their actions. Heck, integrity wasn't always there in the game even in the past (Don McCune and drums of MEK for example.)



I appreciate the history of the game and those years, I also enjoy reading about how much you appreciate that era. However I cynically think that trying to go back in time would do more harm than good.

Mark That's a big ask from people because outside of the spike of popularity, bowling has generally not had a very good reputation. Whether it be smoking, drinking, hustling, or out of shape men, this is what most people think of even though it did become very mainstream when it was at its peak. Additionally, the majority of today's bowlers never lived through that time to know what it was truly like and aren't necessarily going to be interested.True, but golf is also currently on a bit of a decline itself. I'm not sure people loved to play because it was really hard, people loved to play because it became trendy. Human nature is to follow trends, I believe bowling was in one of those trends during its heyday.While I do agree with house shots being ridiculous and the equipment being very strong, very few people truly want integrity in anything these days. We live in a society where people bump another person's car in a parking lot and won't take responsibility for their actions. Heck, integrity wasn't always there in the game even in the past (Don McCune and drums of MEK for example.)I appreciate the history of the game and those years, I also enjoy reading about how much you appreciate that era. However I cynically think that trying to go back in time would do more harm than good.Mark



If I was a multi-millionaire I would open a brand new totally Vintage style bowling house.

Classic looking lanes with a totally 1960's interior look.

I would have posters of all the bowlers of the past on the walls.

A great classic style bar with no TVs!

A bartender who knows how to make real martinis.

Classly looking glassware.



I would hold Vintage tournaments where you must use a Rubber ball to enter.

We would have rubber only leagues too.

Lane patterns would be hard but not impossible.

People would feel like they went back in time when they entered.

Wouldn't that be cool? If I was a multi-millionaire I would open a brand new totally Vintage style bowling house.Classic looking lanes with a totally 1960's interior look.I would have posters of all the bowlers of the past on the walls.A great classic style bar with no TVs!A bartender who knows how to make real martinis.Classly looking glassware.I would hold Vintage tournaments where you must use a Rubber ball to enter.We would have rubber only leagues too.Lane patterns would be hard but not impossible.People would feel like they went back in time when they entered.Wouldn't that be cool? _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Top #198967 - 09:00 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9632

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9632A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill WOW!! No wonder you're so good.



Very, very cool. and, with a Varipapa section on Duck pins too. All I have is Bowling for Dummies. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198970 - 10:51 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: Dennis Michael] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 743

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 743A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael WOW!! No wonder you're so good.



Very, very cool. and, with a Varipapa section on Duck pins too. All I have is Bowling for Dummies.

Ha, ha.

Yep these books and pamphlets are totally cool.

It is a nostalgic pleasure to read them.



Oh, on the subject of Performance Enhancing Gear, the Olympics is considering banning Kinesthetic Tape because it provides greater performance and recovery.

Bowlers are using this now too and it is a Performance Enhancer.

So there is one more thing we have to ban to bring back the 60's Era of bowling! Ha, ha.Yep these books and pamphlets are totally cool.It is a nostalgic pleasure to read them.Oh, on the subject of Performance Enhancing Gear, the Olympics is considering banning Kinesthetic Tape because it provides greater performance and recovery.Bowlers are using this now too and it is a Performance Enhancer.So there is one more thing we have to ban to bring back the 60's Era of bowling! _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Top Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel