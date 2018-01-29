Old bowling ball on synthetic lanes - good or bad?

Sponsored Links







I'm in the process of switching centers from one with the old wooden lanes, to one with newly resurfaced synthetic ones. The ball I currently use is a vintage 12 lb. Lucky Strike by Columbia. (It has lived up to its name, I won a prize for best female average in a charity bowling tournament!) I use a fingertip grip and am fairly comfortable with that, but concerned that it won't be as effect on a different surface.

I don't know what the ball is made of, so I don't know if it'd work just as well or not. Should I keep using it, or switch to something newer?



I'm in the process of switching centers from one with the old wooden lanes, to one with newly resurfaced synthetic ones. The ball I currently use is a vintage 12 lb. Lucky Strike by Columbia. (It has lived up to its name, I won a prize for best female average in a charity bowling tournament!) I use a fingertip grip and am fairly comfortable with that, but concerned that it won't be as effect on a different surface.

I don't know what the ball is made of, so I don't know if it'd work just as well or not. Should I keep using it, or switch to something newer?

Thanx for all your help.

Lynda aka the Gutterball Queen

If I read correctly. It seems to be a plastic bowling ball. If so, it will slide alot on synthetic lanes, and not finish well.

Most would use it as a spare ball, not for strikes.



Most would use it as a spare ball, not for strikes. _________________________

Id recommend getting something newer... Unless you have 600 RPMs the ball wont do anything and will hit like a limp noodle!

