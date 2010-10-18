BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198949 - Yesterday at 06:58 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9630
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I want that booklet on "How to bowl better". I bet it tells you how to suitcase the release.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#198950 - Yesterday at 07:11 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
nord Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 739
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
I want that booklet on "How to bowl better". I bet it tells you how to suitcase the release.

And what if it does?
I am a suitcase aficionado. wink

Here is a very cool article on the history of bowling and how it has declined.
How great it was in the 60's and how sad it is for the culture today.
https://priceonomics.com/the-rise-and-fall-of-professional-bowling/
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

#198951 - Yesterday at 07:17 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 275
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I can tell you that book doesn't say to use two hands either but I do it!
I'm bowling in an old school tournament soon... Its a 23-25 ft hand oiled shot... Tournaments reserve the right to set them up however they want which could include banning resin... Id love to see more tournaments that are "Old School" (because I could probably win a lot more of them)
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198952 - Yesterday at 07:23 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
nord Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 739
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
I can tell you that book doesn't say to use two hands either but I do it!
I'm bowling in an old school tournament soon... Its a 23-25 ft hand oiled shot... Tournaments reserve the right to set them up however they want which could include banning resin... Id love to see more tournaments that are "Old School" (because I could probably win a lot more of them)

Wow, sounds cool.
Maybe I could use my rubber ball at this tournament.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

#198953 - Yesterday at 08:44 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 275
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I'm bringing an old Brunswick fireball! Id love an old rubber ball
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#198955 - Yesterday at 09:58 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 736
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
I want that booklet on "How to bowl better". I bet it tells you how to suitcase the release.

That reminds me of when I was in high school and found a very dated "how to bowl for beginners" instructional book in the school library. I forget the exact date, but it had to be from the late 50's to early 60's.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#198956 - Today at 12:15 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9630
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
#198957 - Today at 12:56 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
nord Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 739
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
I want that booklet on "How to bowl better". I bet it tells you how to suitcase the release.

You like Classic Vintage Bowling Instruction Pamphlets and books?
Check these out from my own personal collection:


Attachments
01_Ned Day Improve Bowling.JPG

02_Ned Day Improve Bowling.JPG

03_Andy Veripapa.JPG

Don Carter.JPG


_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
Hammer Black Widow Urethane
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

#198958 - Today at 11:40 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9630
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
WOW!! No wonder you're so good.

Very, very cool. and, with a Varipapa section on Duck pins too. All I have is Bowling for Dummies.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#198959 - 46 minutes 36 seconds ago Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1351
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Really, the problem is not just with balls. Balls are a reaction to lanes, which are a reaction to money. Oiling is a reaction to balls which are a reaction to oiling.

Different deliveries are a reaction to learning about physiology and biomechanics and how to create power to overcome the handicaps of the oil and lane surfaces.

It's all of a piece.

House shots? A reaction intended to get people back into the lanes. Getting some scoring going brings people back in. Make it too easy. . . that's bad. Make it too hard . . . that's also bad. It's hard getting that balance.


We had to go synthetic lanes - wooden lanes are just too expensive to upkeep and you have to close down a couple of weeks periodically to do a resurface and then to clean everything afterward. That all costs money - synthetics require much less upkeep. But they have lower friction, meaning you need more ball.

More aggressive balls mean more wear on the lanes (even with oil - I've seen old synthetics that didn't get oiled properly and it looked like someone took 300grit to the heads. . .) so more oil. More oil means shaping and playing with the patterns . . .

And you end up with a labyrinthine mess. smile


Honestly - what to do? Get owners who CARE.

IMHO, the BIGGEST problem we have is Bowlmor, AMF and Brunswick who weren't promoting, weren't maintaining, and weren't managing. Centers looked old, chairs cracked, employees who weren't paying attention or caring, mechanics who weren't keeping up their equipment.

Centers who DID manage their places were doing fine. Before the Bowlmor purchase, Norco was slammed much of the time and doing quite well. Lockouts (overnight parties) were fairly common. Leagues filled the place. Open bowling and cosmic were full. Even morning leagues were going on - a sport, a pseudo-PBA league, etc. all were doing well. The Pro-shop almost always had someone in it.

After? Leagues fleeing to Arlington and other independents. Place seems empty every time I go by. Leagues that are still there complain about how long it takes to get a pin re-spotted or get a 180 fixed. Pins dropping from the pin-setters. It's a mess.

Arlington, which is independent, seems to be doing well. It's barebones, but the place is CLEAN, the snack-bar is amazing, the bar will actually get us beer that we want. If there's dead-wood, they respond within a minute. Respotting takes only a few minutes. There are two lanes that seem to have a problem with dropping pins (we were on one last night) but even that seems to be getting better as they futz around working on fixes. smile Sure - it's not fixed, but at least they SEEM to care about getting it fixed . . . you know?


We're always going to complain about balls, about two-handers . . . heck, I had a lefty last night and I jokingly complained, "danged lefties!" smile but as long as we keep a grin with the complaint and keep it constructive and keep trying to get better and WE keep promoting the sport. . . we can get it back.

In the 60s, it was grassroots. Leagues were a COMMUNITY thing. It was community that brought people to the lanes where they gathered and enjoyed each other. That's a rare thing nowadays, but I think we may start seeing a bit of a resurgence. I hope so anyway.
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

