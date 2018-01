#198950 - 07:11 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: Dennis Michael] nord





A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 739A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael I want that booklet on "How to bowl better". I bet it tells you how to suitcase the release.

And what if it does?

I am a suitcase aficionado.



Here is a very cool article on the history of bowling and how it has declined.

How great it was in the 60's and how sad it is for the culture today.

https://priceonomics.com/the-rise-and-fall-of-professional-bowling/ And what if it does?I am a suitcase aficionado.Here is a very cool article on the history of bowling and how it has declined.How great it was in the 60's and how sad it is for the culture today. _________________________

