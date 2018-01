Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 387

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

Generally there is not that much traffic on the lanes and they're pretty good when we get there to bowl.

My plan is to take two less aggressive balls with me polished up that I typically don't use much anymore. I'll bring my old standby, too, the Storm Hy-Road. It'll work on most anything.

Last resort will be to use the Storm Mix urethane ball which is nice and shiny and with a pancake in it (no weight block). I'm ready for the dry lanes.

I'll bet the lanes will be flooded next week...

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#198916 - 11:55 AM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 822

Originally Posted By: djp1080

Lately in our senior league though I've found after a few tosses during our warm up that I need to start the morning standing on board 31 rather than my typical board 23 or 23. They've not been conditioning the lanes from the night before.

What's interesting here is that no one so far has indicated that there is anything wrong with Brunswick's "Hook Power" examples. I'd really like to understand if there is some value in what they have posted. My guess is that there is little value, if any...

Like you've said, Boat, watch where the ball exits the pin deck and make adjustments as necessary.

What's interesting here is that no one so far has indicated that there is anything wrong with Brunswick's "Hook Power" examples. I'd really like to understand if there is some value in what they have posted. My guess is that there is little value, if any...

Like you've said, Boat, watch where the ball exits the pin deck and make adjustments as necessary.

The other morning I went down and in starting with targeting the 1st arrow, then moved to the 2nd and 3rd arrow. The results were 7 pin, 7 pin and 4 pin. Next tested the 2nd arrow out to board 5 and then 3rd arrow out to board 10 at the breakpoint. The last one was where I started. Had to move left from there...Dry lanes I guess...



Interesting...I make 2 & 1 moves (or variants: 2&4, 3&6)IF I LIKE WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE BREAK POINT! If you move your feet in without changing target at the arrows, it pushes the break point out. A 3&2 moves the break point in, both of which I will do if I wanna change the break point.

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull

Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

#198917 - 12:12 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 545

A/S/L: 70/M/California Where I bowl, the pattern is 40' long and the oil is deepest 10 to 10. If a person moves their target along with their feet, they'll quickly find themselves leaving buckets, 1-2-4-10's, 2-4-10's and 2-8-10's. Even if they hit the pocket, deflection will cause them to lose the hit.

#198918 - 05:43 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 275

Another option is to look down lane at your breakpoint... Really easy with cheater boards

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



#198924 - 05:06 AM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 545

A/S/L: 70/M/California Yep. The arrows are for a game that doesn't exist anymore.

#198936 - 12:25 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1349

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Yep. The arrows are for a game that doesn't exist anymore.



Funny - most everyone I know uses them pretty extensively. I guess I'll just wait for the lane makers to take them off.

Avg: 206

Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#198938 - 03:23 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9629

In the old days, there were no arrows on wood. We used to look down lane for a darker board to target. Either over or to a board or 2 to the sides.



Then, the arrows come in. I always thought they were too close, and still targeted down lane. Yet, I see some people target the dots, just over the foul line. Heck, there is over 50 feet for the ball to react differently.



The farther you target down lane, the more accurate you can be, and less that the lane can affect your ball.



On lanes that have no down lane range finders, I target the reflection of the 6 pin on the lane. That's my normal spot. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









#198944 - 04:42 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 387

A/S/L: 70/m/IL My eyes still work pretty well. I had been targeting down at the range finders for quite a while, but I found that by moving my target closer allowed me to get my ball into a roll much earlier.

I ended up at the arrows and for a short time now I've been targeting at the dots about 7 and a half feet away from the foul line. I know that it might be psychological, but I tend to have more confidence in hitting my target and I've followed the ball to rolling over at the arrow distance and it's right where I wanted it to go.

I've converted my typical arrow shots to dot targets and still intend on using those 2:1 and 3:2 moves during transition. It's working and working well! I'm staying with it.

#198947 - 06:55 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9629

djp, yes your ball will roll earlier. But, if you subscribe to Mo Pinel, it's the slide phase of the ball path that you have to manage in today's bowling. I could never get a longer slide with targets closer.

It's just me, maybe.



It's just me, maybe. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









#198954 - 09:50 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 387

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

Yes, the distance of the ball making it's move is important. I've found that certain Storm balls work better for what I think is best than others and this has led to picking certain RG and diff. ratings over others. Taking a look at

I'm hoping that my selection of balls for Wednesday morning senior league was as good as I expect. Hope they don't flood the lanes with oil and I'll be golden.

I've listened and read a bit about Mo Pinel. I think what you're referring to is the "Skid" phase.Yes, the distance of the ball making it's move is important. I've found that certain Storm balls work better for what I think is best than others and this has led to picking certain RG and diff. ratings over others. Taking a look at Bowling This Month 's reviews give a good clue as to whether a certain ball will work well, too.I'm hoping that my selection of balls for Wednesday morning senior league was as good as I expect. Hope they don't flood the lanes with oil and I'll be golden.Higher RG and low diff...

