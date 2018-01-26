BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#198913 - 01/26/18 07:16 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 387
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Talked to the owner of the lanes and found out that there was a junior tournament the night before we were on the lanes.
Generally there is not that much traffic on the lanes and they're pretty good when we get there to bowl.
My plan is to take two less aggressive balls with me polished up that I typically don't use much anymore. I'll bring my old standby, too, the Storm Hy-Road. It'll work on most anything.
Last resort will be to use the Storm Mix urethane ball which is nice and shiny and with a pancake in it (no weight block). I'm ready for the dry lanes.
I'll bet the lanes will be flooded next week... smile

#198916 - 01/27/18 11:55 AM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 822
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: djp1080
I've found that making 3:2 (or perhaps 2:1) moves work well during transition and keeping an eye on what the ball is doing like you say. Seldom will I not move my target along with my feet.
Lately in our senior league though I've found after a few tosses during our warm up that I need to start the morning standing on board 31 rather than my typical board 23 or 23. They've not been conditioning the lanes from the night before.
What's interesting here is that no one so far has indicated that there is anything wrong with Brunswick's "Hook Power" examples. I'd really like to understand if there is some value in what they have posted. My guess is that there is little value, if any...
Like you've said, Boat, watch where the ball exits the pin deck and make adjustments as necessary.
The other morning I went down and in starting with targeting the 1st arrow, then moved to the 2nd and 3rd arrow. The results were 7 pin, 7 pin and 4 pin. Next tested the 2nd arrow out to board 5 and then 3rd arrow out to board 10 at the breakpoint. The last one was where I started. Had to move left from there... smile Dry lanes I guess...


Interesting...I make 2 & 1 moves (or variants: 2&4, 3&6)IF I LIKE WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE BREAK POINT! If you move your feet in without changing target at the arrows, it pushes the break point out. A 3&2 moves the break point in, both of which I will do if I wanna change the break point.
#198917 - 01/27/18 12:12 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
82Boat69
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 545
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Where I bowl, the pattern is 40' long and the oil is deepest 10 to 10. If a person moves their target along with their feet, they'll quickly find themselves leaving buckets, 1-2-4-10's, 2-4-10's and 2-8-10's. Even if they hit the pocket, deflection will cause them to lose the hit.

#198918 - 01/27/18 05:43 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 275
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
Another option is to look down lane at your breakpoint... Really easy with cheater boards
#198924 - 01/28/18 05:06 AM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
82Boat69
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 545
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Yep. The arrows are for a game that doesn't exist anymore.

#198936 - Yesterday at 12:25 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1349
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Yep. The arrows are for a game that doesn't exist anymore.


Funny - most everyone I know uses them pretty extensively. I guess I'll just wait for the lane makers to take them off.
#198938 - Yesterday at 03:23 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9629
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
In the old days, there were no arrows on wood. We used to look down lane for a darker board to target. Either over or to a board or 2 to the sides.

Then, the arrows come in. I always thought they were too close, and still targeted down lane. Yet, I see some people target the dots, just over the foul line. Heck, there is over 50 feet for the ball to react differently.

The farther you target down lane, the more accurate you can be, and less that the lane can affect your ball.

On lanes that have no down lane range finders, I target the reflection of the 6 pin on the lane. That's my normal spot.
#198944 - Yesterday at 04:42 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 387
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
My eyes still work pretty well. I had been targeting down at the range finders for quite a while, but I found that by moving my target closer allowed me to get my ball into a roll much earlier.
I ended up at the arrows and for a short time now I've been targeting at the dots about 7 and a half feet away from the foul line. I know that it might be psychological, but I tend to have more confidence in hitting my target and I've followed the ball to rolling over at the arrow distance and it's right where I wanted it to go.
I've converted my typical arrow shots to dot targets and still intend on using those 2:1 and 3:2 moves during transition. It's working and working well! I'm staying with it.

#198947 - Yesterday at 06:55 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9629
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
djp, yes your ball will roll earlier. But, if you subscribe to Mo Pinel, it's the slide phase of the ball path that you have to manage in today's bowling. I could never get a longer slide with targets closer.

It's just me, maybe.
#198954 - Yesterday at 09:50 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 387
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I've listened and read a bit about Mo Pinel. I think what you're referring to is the "Skid" phase.
Yes, the distance of the ball making it's move is important. I've found that certain Storm balls work better for what I think is best than others and this has led to picking certain RG and diff. ratings over others. Taking a look at Bowling This Month's reviews give a good clue as to whether a certain ball will work well, too.
I'm hoping that my selection of balls for Wednesday morning senior league was as good as I expect. Hope they don't flood the lanes with oil and I'll be golden. smile smile
Higher RG and low diff...

