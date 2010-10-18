Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

Big problem with using a single thing as THE problem with everything in bowling.
One could now argue (and is often done) that urethane is now THE problem with bowling as it brings back all of the issues that used to be big - carry down and such.
The "good old days" were rarely as good as they are portrayed. I'm trying to think of the item we were laughing about - OH YES, it was Blizzard opening a "Vanilla" World of Warcraft server. People were thinking, YES, it was SOOO fun . . . oh, except for the mandatory 20-40person raids, oh and that one mandatory raid that sucked so bad, oh and skill grinding, oh and . . . and . . . and . . .
So if you want to get rid of reactive or resin, you might as well get rid of urethane and go back to rubber - because those were the "real" good old days. Heck, get rid of the third hole because bowling was PURE when it only had one finger hole and a thumb hole. Shoot - while you're at it, go back to wooden balls. And be sure to go back to the more expensive and very irregular old-style wood lanes with a lane person to use a squirt bottle and dust mop to lay down oil - all of which meant you had NO idea what the oil was like on the lane - it depended on the person who squirted and mopped, and what oil they had.
Let's get real. We now have a very controllable lane surface, a very controllable oil pattern, balls that react in a controllable fashion and with more power that even someone with a delivery like Nords (very low speed, very low RPM, very low axis) can score pretty darned well.
Let's celebrate it.
Let's not be bitter at someone who can't make right-side spares. I've given away a white-dot (or actually a viz-a-ball) to a guy who just could not pick up a 10-pin. He averaged over 190 (often carrying over 200 for lengths of time) and once he got that plastic ball drilled up, was a friggin machine (with a weird delivery - but who cares???)
Let's celebrate him - and (after we're done bowling with him) let's help him out. (I did have to really work on my father-in-law to STOP coaching people we're bowling against. Coach AFTER . . . LOL )
Yes, there are issues we need to work through. I have a hard time with big crankers who cross my line twice and really mess with me. No bitterness - but rather how do I get THROUGH him?
Nord is actually a great picture of this. He's worked through issue after issue and finally found his theories and his methodologies and is greatly improving his game. Applause!
(I'm writing this while watching Iron Horse Bluegrass and Steve 'n' Seagulls play bluegrass versions of hard rock and metal songs. They don't seem bitter about this "electric" music stuff . . . they get out their (beautiful) acoustic instruments, implant their tongues firmly in their cheek (Steve 'n' Seagulls) and play some rockin Metallica or AC/DC or whatever. Nothing about the "good old days" but rather just kicking some buttinsky, getting some chuckles, and making some GREAT music.)
A funny, entertaining and valuable response.
I agree, lets not turn into a group of angry villagers with torches and hunt down the monster killing bowling.
But...
But...
There is something wrong with the game today that modern ball tech has caused and that is the thing that needs to be corrected.
I don't want back the horrible inconsistent lane conditions of the 60s.
What I do want is house shots gone, replaced with a flatter pattern that requires control and shot making to get strikes.
I want reactive balls gone and replaced with something that does not give you area, or room, or much forgiveness.
A ball type that forces you to put that ball on your line with the right speed, rotation and accuracy to be rewarded.
If we have to go back to only urethane, or even rubber, then I am fine with that.
People can still use two hands if they want, or use their thumbless styles or whatever.
Let the pattern be such that it lends itself to all styles, but only those players who can repeat shots and make their spares will do well.
The chuckers, flingers and hackers will just have to learn how to bowl since there will be no more wonder balls to protect them.
The majority of bowlers in leagues just use a colorful plastic ball and chuck it right up the middle anyway, so they will never notice any difference that a change in pattern or ball tech would produce.
It is those players who grew up with resin and built their whole game around its forgiveness and hitting power that will be scratching their heads as their averages plummet.