Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power

I've found that making 3:2 (or perhaps 2:1) moves work well during transition and keeping an eye on what the ball is doing like you say. Seldom will I not move my target along with my feet.
Lately in our senior league though I've found after a few tosses during our warm up that I need to start the morning standing on board 31 rather than my typical board 23 or 23. They've not been conditioning the lanes from the night before.
What's interesting here is that no one so far has indicated that there is anything wrong with Brunswick's "Hook Power" examples. I'd really like to understand if there is some value in what they have posted. My guess is that there is little value, if any...
Like you've said, Boat, watch where the ball exits the pin deck and make adjustments as necessary.
The other morning I went down and in starting with targeting the 1st arrow, then moved to the 2nd and 3rd arrow. The results were 7 pin, 7 pin and 4 pin. Next tested the 2nd arrow out to board 5 and then 3rd arrow out to board 10 at the breakpoint. The last one was where I started. Had to move left from there...
Dry lanes I guess...