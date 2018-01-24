BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Page 18 of 18
#198885 - 01/24/18 02:23 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
IronMike
Junior Master

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 31
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Well maybe a had a slump buster last night! Got my ball speed down a bit and my release felt much more comfortable and consistent because of it.

Not unlike mmalsed, I felt like I was struggling to score the whole night but ended up with a nice 647. Tossed a 198 the first game after some dumb opens. I whiffed a very makeable 3-7 split in frame 2, and on the same lane next go around I left a solo 3 and whiffed it again. Also missed a 10 pin in the 8th. Spare shooting is in a funk.

Game two was a nice 235 (whiffed a 10 pin in this game, ugh!), and I wrapped the night up with a 214. Started struggling with carry in the 3rd game or it definitely could have been higher. The second game was extra fun because a guy trying to sandbag accidentally ruined the game for his team. I'm making a thread to elaborate on this.

Split our points for the night. Not a monster series but finally something respectable again, maybe I found it.


Edited by IronMike (01/24/18 02:24 PM)
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

Top
#198888 - 01/24/18 05:30 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 732
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Last Friday ended up being one of those nights where I realized what I should have tried afterwards. After practice, my shot I had used the last few weeks was totally burnt. I moved in after opening with a 3-6-9-10 the first frame and finished strong for a 257. The second game, I started to fight a jumpy reaction and had an open on an easy spare to finish with a low 200. The last game, I still had the same problems even after balling down and ended up in the 190's for a 651. Still a good series, unfortunately, our team lost 5 of 7. I wish I had switched to stronger equipment and moved inside to play further away from the burn.

On a more fun topic, in the first game the anchor on the other team shot his 2nd 300 ever against us and first since the early 2000's. Right before I left, I watched another bowler in the league bowl his first 300.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#198891 - 01/24/18 10:18 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4619
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

My second game definitely was the highlight of the night. I had the front 7, then left the 2-4-8-10, and, after everyone was done acknowledging the run of strikes, I proceeded to convert the split to give everyone something else to smile about. It did figure that I missed an easy 4-7 after that, but I still finished a 242 out.

Result: 180-242-172=594
Average (60 games): 180
Average for last 9 games: 177
Next week's AVG+1 score: 565

Composite average (114 games): 181

We won the last two games and total rather easily after losing the first game. Everyone contributed tonight, with both Kathy and Si bowling three games all over their averages, and Tom finished with a 560 after an under-average first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#198915 - 01/27/18 08:10 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 732
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Well, my idea from last week to move in to avoid the burn didn't pan out like I wanted to. In the first game, I was lined up nicely with my Critical Mass and shot a 228 with strikes and 9 counts only due to bad carry (my 3 non-strikes on the right lane were a 7 pin, 9 pin, and a 10 pin in that game.) Around the end of the 2nd game, when they started to jump high on me, I tried to move in and watched two shots burn up and leave splits due to missing a little right with both of my reactive balls. That ended as a 203 I thought I had found something when I got lined up inside with my Vintage Danger Zone, however I ran into another split and a jumpy reaction. Then, I switched to play more direct with my Super Natural the last 4 frames to save a 205 for a 636 series.

If I can get it to carry in practice, I'm going to try either of my urethane balls out of the gate next week. It seems like this season, when my resin equipment is going over/under my urethane stuff carries and reacts better. When I can move in with resin and not have an over/under, my urethane equipment can't carry. It also seems like it changes every few weeks, so I'm guessing it is climate related.

Our team won the 1st, but lost the last 2 dropping us to 3rd for a position round next week.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#198930 - Yesterday at 09:14 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4619
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

Things were going fine until I lost my carry in the third game and my spare game went with it. I only did enough to just get average.

Result: 185-220-138=543
Average (57 games): 181
Average for last 9 games: 176
Next week's AVG+1 score: 566

Composite average (117 games): 181

We had command of total after two games (splitting the games), but then lost the third by enough to lose total by one pin.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 181 HS: 676 HG: 257
Composite Avg: 181

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Page 18 of 18



