Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 730

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 730A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Mkirchie Originally Posted By: nord They really should be banned so players can get back to being shot makers and requiring skill to bowl.

I know this is a topic you have brought up in the past. While I agree that reactive has affected bowling, I do not think that they should be banned. Regardless of what is being used, those who really know what they are doing are easily identifiable by watching them. Their average is just a number, not a true measure of ability.



I also feel that such a ban is not feasible and could cause a further decline in league bowling. With bowlers already complaining about USBC dues, having them tell bowlers they can no longer use reactive would be a disaster. Regardless of whether it was right or not for the USBC to do this, people were not happy with the USBC when they revoked the certifications of the Jackal and Jackal Carnage. Telling them to replace most, if not all of their arsenal would likely cause a mass exodus. Also, a lot of league bowlers do not take bowling seriously enough anymore to embrace such a challenge to their game.



As a bowler who does use reactive and urethane, my mindset does not change depending on what I am using. I still want to hit my target at all the same release parameters. Plenty of bowlers who use resin do not use it as a crutch to fix flaws in their physical game, they're the ones you can talk to about making adjustments and notice when you're mechanics are off. Please do not think that all bowlers who use resin have no clue what they are doing.

I do believe what you said above is essentially true.

Bowling has been damaged big time.

The magical old days of the giants of bowling during the 60s and 70s is gone.

Men and women showing up in their finest dresses and suits to watch giants like [censored]

Men who were paid more money to bowl than professional baseball and football players of that age.

When the major networks gave up on bowling and Chris Schenkel and Bo Burton were gone, that was the final end.

It is really sad, truly.



Yet I love the game and try to honor it today.



Quote: I never want to let bowlers who are bowling better than their physical game because of any advantage from using resin bother me. It's not going to help me bowl any better and more likely to make me bowl worse.



I try not to let it bother me, but it does because I know the history of bowling, of how amazingly hard this game is and what has been done to it with Resin and house shots.



I love urethane, but would gladly go back to just rubber balls if that decision was made. My all time high game was bowled with my Billy Hardwick rubber ball and I am very proud of that achievement.



I think the USBC and the bowling world in general knows that Resin has screwed everything up.

The Genie was let out of the bottle and they don't know how to put it back in.

And we know what Genies do, they cause untold trouble.



My doubles partner is a very good bowler with great style and mechanics who took lessons from

But he uses reactive for that edge. He knows he would average much lower with anything else and when I try to get him to use his urethane ball in non-competition, just for fun, he wont, he wants to score high every time.



Honestly, I would only use my one rubber ball for all bowling if I could, but modern lanes and oil simply will not allow that ball to hook.

So my compromise up from that is urethane. A ball that can grab and carry, but still requires careful form and shot making ability to do it.



Last year I won the Parkway Yuletide no-tap tournament using my Dark Legend Solid reactive ball and bowling a 933 with one 300 game.

This year I used my Widow Urethane and came in 7th bowling an 878 with no 300 games.



Could I have won again if I used reactive? Maybe.

But it was my choice not to find out and instead to see if my skill level was high enough to get urethane to give me the same scores.

In the end I was close to a 300 but made mistakes in the 10th by getting splits in game 2 and 3.

I missed and the ball did not help me. That's on me and that's the way it should be.



I bowl in a league at Poway bowl.

I can use rubber on these lanes because the volume is so low and the lanes so old and worn.

The side walls do not allow pins to really kick off.

No dramatic messengers at Poway.

A bowler was telling me when I was there in league that he averages 220 at Kearny Bowl on the Big Ben pattern they put down there.

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



