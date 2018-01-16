Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #198856 - 03:41 PM Competing against high rev, high speed players BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 423

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca I'm in a high end scratch league. Match point with 25 points per night.



Every week I have been matched up against younger bowlers who have high revs, high speed and lot's of hand. It seems that every week they are putting up large strings and I don't keep up. (last night was 259, 259, 214 to my 182, 194, 210)



I'll admit, the oil conditions aren't favorable to how I bowl. I'm forced to play straight up, which isn't my A game. It's also speed sensitive. Too slow = over hook and split. Too fast = late break (weak 10) or washout.



My daytime average is 210 at this house while my nighttime average is 196. The house puts down a second layer of oil prior to the start of the night leagues but doesn't clean the back ends. I believe this is the reason for my reduced scores at night.



I've tried every ball I have. I bought a new ball, which helped but I still don't ever find an area I can strike from consistently. I have to throw my absolute best shot to get a strike.



It seems like I need to learn how to bowl 2 handed or palm the ball to match up with these guys.



Does anyone have any tips or suggestions?

Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#198857 - 06:40 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9623

Sounds like what is called an overlay shot. All it did was smoothen out what ever oil is still on the lane. And, you're right, it does not strip the back end.

On this, I find a symmetrical core, arcing ball is best for me. A strong cover rolls thru any carrydown as if it wasn't there. And, tames an iffy back end.



On this, I find a symmetrical core, arcing ball is best for me. A strong cover rolls thru any carrydown as if it wasn't there. And, tames an iffy back end.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 06:41 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









#198858 - 07:59 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players BowlerBill

Team USA Contender



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 423

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Sounds like what is called an overlay shot. All it did was smoothen out what ever oil is still on the lane. And, you're right, it does not strip the back end.



On this, I find a symmetrical core, arcing ball is best for me. A strong cover rolls thru any carrydown as if it wasn't there. And, tames an iffy back end.



Almost everything I own is asymmetrical but I do have a symmetrical 900 Global X I could try.



Thanks, Almost everything I own is asymmetrical but I do have a symmetrical 900 Global X I could try.Thanks, _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, Rhino Pro, Virtual Gravity, Disorder, White Dot, Critical

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#198892 - 10:28 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 270

You just have to figure out how to use where theyre playing to your advantage

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



#198894 - 09:46 AM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 543

A/S/L: 70/M/California To throw a ball faster with more on it, requires you to improve your technique. You can't purchase any bowling ball that will improve your technique.



Even more sad, if you didn't learn to throw a ball fast with big-RPM's when you first started bowling, it's unlikely you can learn to do that today. Not 'impossible', but very 'unlikely'.



So, like everyone who bowls E.J.Tackett or Jason Bel Monte, you have to accept the limitations of your 'own' game. Once you've made that mental adjustment, you can begin to maximize the strengths in your 'own' game and minimize the weaknesses in your 'own' game.



I read a book years ago about people running marathons. They were instructed to learn to compete with other runners in their near vicinity and forget about the front-runners. The people at the front are genetically off the planet.



Same applies to bowling. When bowling opponents who are much better than you, all you can do is make fewer mistakes, suck it up and accept they are simply better. If it helps, know that those who are worse bowlers than you think the same way about you as you do about those better than you :-)



If you make fewer mistakes, you'll gain a reputation as someone hard to get around. That reputation will cause those who make mistakes, to make more of them. You might even take down some 'big-stick' in the process :-)

#198897 - 12:39 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1347

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1347A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA that's not really helpful.



You have high-rev, high-speed bowlers who pretty much no matter where WE (the mere mortals) roll, cross our line at least once, often twice. This disrupts what WE have.



This is NOT like running a marathon (or more to what I used to do, ride long distance bike races) where the competition is really you vs. yourself.



In this case, bowling, our competition has an effect upon our playing surface. In a marathon, other runners do not impact our running surface (or cycling, other cyclists do not impact our cycling surface).



And that's honestly what we have to address. How do WE bowl "around" them. We oftentimes can't.



We don't have the power to go THROUGH them, oftentimes. We don't have the room to go AROUND them, oftentimes. Depending on the pattern, we are quite often stuck . . .



And saying, just don't make mistakes, doesn't help. Mistakes, sure. But when we have to cross two lines that have been carved in the oil pattern making our balls jump when we don't want them to. . . that's not a mistake.



So - to the original question:



1. Is there some type of ball that will allow us to cross without so much impact from their canyon carved? This would be a real help.



2. are there any (constructive) suggestions to help us bowl OUR game while being minimally impacted by THEIR game? _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#198898 - 01:10 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 270

The best technique that I have observed is lower rev lower speed players will get inside of my and use my breakpoint as a kind of safety net... Theres nothing you can do to get around where they cross your line the first time... For example, a typical shot for me is about 5th arrow with a break point of the 10 board... The best success people have is to find a line that allows them to strike at say 12-15... That way if they miss out they can hit my breakpoint and recover. If you really hit the early hook where they cross your line the first time youll probably have to use something with some shine to get past that point... There is no magically ball to fix it its all about personal preference! Trying to play outside the break point of high speed high rev players is a death trap as you will end up with wicked over under... Hope this helps!

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



#198899 - 01:32 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 543

A/S/L: 70/M/California What seems to get lost in talking about high-speed, high-rev players is, they're doing just as much damage to their own line as they 'might' be doing to others.



Where they may have to begin lofting the gutter caps, us mere mortals can simply pick a spot that allows us to angle across their dry area and play a more moderate line. Just because they're way left, doesn't mean we are forced to play way left too.



So, it all boils down to making the right adjustments at the right time with the right equipment.



I wonder why nobody ever complains about left-handers [censored] up all the spares on the left side :-)

#198920 - 07:50 PM Re: Competing against high rev, high speed players BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1109

What Dennis said works for me. When the lanes get trashed my particle ball works well.

Current 16lb Bag

Storm Hy-Road

Storm Hy-Road Nano

Storm Intense

L/M The New Standard

L/M Yeah Baby

Arctic Sniper



Av=207

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________Current 16lb BagStorm Hy-RoadStorm Hy-Road NanoStorm IntenseL/M The New StandardL/M Yeah BabyArctic SniperAv=207HS 811

