Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #198913 - 07:16 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power Re: 82Boat69] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 385

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

Generally there is not that much traffic on the lanes and they're pretty good when we get there to bowl.

My plan is to take two less aggressive balls with me polished up that I typically don't use much anymore. I'll bring my old standby, too, the Storm Hy-Road. It'll work on most anything.

Last resort will be to use the Storm Mix urethane ball which is nice and shiny and with a pancake in it (no weight block). I'm ready for the dry lanes.

I'll bet the lanes will be flooded next week... Talked to the owner of the lanes and found out that there was a junior tournament the night before we were on the lanes.Generally there is not that much traffic on the lanes and they're pretty good when we get there to bowl.My plan is to take two less aggressive balls with me polished up that I typically don't use much anymore. I'll bring my old standby, too, the Storm Hy-Road. It'll work on most anything.Last resort will be to use the Storm Mix urethane ball which is nice and shiny and with a pancake in it (no weight block). I'm ready for the dry lanes.I'll bet the lanes will be flooded next week...

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198916 - 11:55 AM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power Re: djp1080] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 822

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 822A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Originally Posted By: djp1080

Lately in our senior league though I've found after a few tosses during our warm up that I need to start the morning standing on board 31 rather than my typical board 23 or 23. They've not been conditioning the lanes from the night before.

What's interesting here is that no one so far has indicated that there is anything wrong with Brunswick's "Hook Power" examples. I'd really like to understand if there is some value in what they have posted. My guess is that there is little value, if any...

Like you've said, Boat, watch where the ball exits the pin deck and make adjustments as necessary.

The other morning I went down and in starting with targeting the 1st arrow, then moved to the 2nd and 3rd arrow. The results were 7 pin, 7 pin and 4 pin. Next tested the 2nd arrow out to board 5 and then 3rd arrow out to board 10 at the breakpoint. The last one was where I started. Had to move left from there... Dry lanes I guess... I've found that making 3:2 (or perhaps 2:1) moves work well during transition and keeping an eye on what the ball is doing like you say. Seldom will I not move my target along with my feet.Lately in our senior league though I've found after a few tosses during our warm up that I need to start the morning standing on board 31 rather than my typical board 23 or 23. They've not been conditioning the lanes from the night before.What's interesting here is that no one so far has indicated that there is anything wrong with Brunswick's "Hook Power" examples. I'd really like to understand if there is some value in what they have posted. My guess is that there is little value, if any...Like you've said, Boat, watch where the ball exits the pin deck and make adjustments as necessary.The other morning I went down and in starting with targeting the 1st arrow, then moved to the 2nd and 3rd arrow. The results were 7 pin, 7 pin and 4 pin. Next tested the 2nd arrow out to board 5 and then 3rd arrow out to board 10 at the breakpoint. The last one was where I started. Had to move left from there...Dry lanes I guess...



Interesting...I make 2 & 1 moves (or variants: 2&4, 3&6)IF I LIKE WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE BREAK POINT! If you move your feet in without changing target at the arrows, it pushes the break point out. A 3&2 moves the break point in, both of which I will do if I wanna change the break point. Interesting...I make 2 & 1 moves (or variants: 2&4, 3&6)IF I LIKE WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE BREAK POINT! If you move your feet in without changing target at the arrows, it pushes the break point out. A 3&2 moves the break point in, both of which I will do if I wanna change the break point. _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull

Brunswick DangerZone -1.5k dull but with road shine

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

Top #198917 - 12:12 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power Re: 6_ball_man] 82Boat69

Regional Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 543

A/S/L: 70/M/California Where I bowl, the pattern is 40' long and the oil is deepest 10 to 10. If a person moves their target along with their feet, they'll quickly find themselves leaving buckets, 1-2-4-10's, 2-4-10's and 2-8-10's. Even if they hit the pocket, deflection will cause them to lose the hit.

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel