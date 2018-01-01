Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #198817 - 09:58 PM Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 728

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 728A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Below is a video of my first session with my new Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane.

I got this ball as a ball down option when the Black Widow and

The Purple Pearl has a very high RG of 2.65 and a very low Diff of .015.

I had it drilled with the same high flare Full Roller layout I have on the Widow.

Despite the high flare layout, flare remains low, about 2 inches or so.

Oil was pretty heavy this day and the lane may have had lots of carry down from holiday house balls.

I found it hard to find the proper line that would let the Purple get into a good roll.

Eventually pushing it directly out into the dry seemed the best option, though occasional misses inside of second arrow would hold the line and hit pretty hard.

I did get a lot of washouts and splits though from light hits when the ball would not roll.

But I did get the ball as a ball down option when the volume is very low or getting taken off later in a set.

I think the Purple should fulfill that role quite nicely.

This ball does hit really hard when you get it working!

This is probably due to it being a two piece ball and the extra Coefficient of Restitution that design produces.

I have also attached a photo of the layout on the Purple.



Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane:

https://youtu.be/2D2F-3z4Cj4 Below is a video of my first session with my new Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane.I got this ball as a ball down option when the Black Widow and Midnight Scorcher are too much ball.The Purple Pearl has a very high RG of 2.65 and a very low Diff of .015.I had it drilled with the same high flare Full Roller layout I have on the Widow.Despite the high flare layout, flare remains low, about 2 inches or so.Oil was pretty heavy this day and the lane may have had lots of carry down from holiday house balls.I found it hard to find the proper line that would let the Purple get into a good roll.Eventually pushing it directly out into the dry seemed the best option, though occasional misses inside of second arrow would hold the line and hit pretty hard.I did get a lot of washouts and splits though from light hits when the ball would not roll.But I did get the ball as a ball down option when the volume is very low or getting taken off later in a set.I think the Purple should fulfill that role quite nicely.This ball does hit really hard when you get it working!This is probably due to it being a two piece ball and the extra Coefficient of Restitution that design produces.I have also attached a photo of the layout on the Purple.



Attachments







_________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #198870 - 04:49 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9623

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9623A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill OK, I lost my post. I'll recreate it.



I went back and read the original specs of the older balls I am using. One in particular caught my attention. It's 9 year old Lane Master, Black diamond. Matte finish at 1500.



Well, this ball fits really well and I have used it alot. Found out, it is really lane condition specific. Heavy oil, even fresh is a no no. Dry is out as well. But, it works really well on an overlay shot or one that has been used. I use it in Sr League in the afternoons with great success.



Anyhow, the original Mfg write up called this ball a particle-urethane ball. I remembered the particle, but not the urethane part.



Stand at 27, roll over 13 at arrows, out to 9 at the range finder with great success.



But, the urethane surprised me.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 04:50 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #198875 - 04:09 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 269

A/S/L: 20/m/ny Are ya still using the judge nord? _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Top #198879 - 05:00 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: Dylan585] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 728

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 728A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: Dylan585 Are ya still using the judge nord?

Not using it much these days as it simply is not strong enough for me on modern house shots.

It gets slick with oil after about 5 throws and wont grip anymore.

It is truly just for very dry lanes or those with a heavy hand, lots of revs or up the back roll like Sin Li Jane has.

I really like her ball motion. Not using it much these days as it simply is not strong enough for me on modern house shots.It gets slick with oil after about 5 throws and wont grip anymore.It is truly just for very dry lanes or those with a heavy hand, lots of revs or up the back roll like Sin Li Jane has.I really like her ball motion. _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Top #198883 - 10:27 PM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] Dylan585

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 269

A/S/L: 20/m/ny I'm serious with my offer if you ever want to sell it _________________________

2 handed stats:



High game: 288 (2 times now!)

High series: 710

Average: 197



Bag: Motiv Tank Rampage, Genesis the judge, motiv paranoia, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper



Top #198906 - 11:08 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: nord] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 269

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 269A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Nord, I have been watching your post for some time now, I was wondering just how many bowling balls to you own? _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #198914 - 12:19 AM Re: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane Re: W9JAB] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 728

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 728A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Ha, ha.



I actually had far too many, so I gave some away to players and the rest to the Goodwill.



Those balls represented years of experimentation with different types and styles of balls to try and find out if a ball makes a difference and what works for me.



I learned a lot.



I am down to the following:





-Hammer Dark Legend Solid

-Hammer Black Widow Urethane

-Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane

-Hammer Widow Spare

-Radical Rack Attack

-Visionary

-Visionary The Crow Urethane

-Visionary The Judge Urethane

-Vintage AMF Angle Plus Urethane

-Vintage Brunswick Grizz Urethane

-Vintage Hardwick Rubber Ball

-Brunswick Karma Urethane



For this new season of doubles league at Parkway I am only using a urethane arsenal to see what my average will be by the time the season is over.



My Arsenal consists of:



Strong: Visionary

Medium: Hammer Black Widow Urethane (The ball for the fresh)

Weak: Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane (Game 3 if things break down) Ha, ha.I actually had far too many, so I gave some away to players and the rest to the Goodwill.Those balls represented years of experimentation with different types and styles of balls to try and find out if a ball makes a difference and what works for me.I learned a lot.I am down to the following:-Hammer Dark Legend Solid-Hammer Black Widow Urethane-Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane-Hammer Widow Spare-Radical Rack Attack-Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane-Visionary The Crow Urethane-Visionary The Judge Urethane-Vintage AMF Angle Plus Urethane-Vintage Brunswick Grizz Urethane-Vintage Hardwick Rubber Ball-Brunswick Karma UrethaneFor this new season of doubles league at Parkway I am only using a urethane arsenal to see what my average will be by the time the season is over.My Arsenal consists of:Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane (Rarely needed)Hammer Black Widow Urethane (The ball for the fresh)Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane (Game 3 if things break down) _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.

Composite Avg: 175



Arsenal

Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Hammer Black Widow Urethane

Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane



Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel