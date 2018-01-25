BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#198913 - Yesterday at 07:16 PM Re: Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 385
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Talked to the owner of the lanes and found out that there was a junior tournament the night before we were on the lanes.
Generally there is not that much traffic on the lanes and they're pretty good when we get there to bowl.
My plan is to take two less aggressive balls with me polished up that I typically don't use much anymore. I'll bring my old standby, too, the Storm Hy-Road. It'll work on most anything.
Last resort will be to use the Storm Mix urethane ball which is nice and shiny and with a pancake in it (no weight block). I'm ready for the dry lanes.
I'll bet the lanes will be flooded next week... smile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
by nord - Today at 12:19 AM
Brunswick Anvilane - Hook power
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 07:16 PM
Problems with my brand new bowling shoes
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 02:42 PM
Rules About Fouling?
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 11:06 AM
Competing against high rev, high speed players
by 82Boat69 - 01/25/18 01:32 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Richie V. - 01/24/18 10:18 PM
Where is every one?
by djp1080 - 01/20/18 04:07 PM
Motiv Venom Shock Pearl
by Jason_C - 01/18/18 10:51 AM
Honor Scores Not Received By USBC
by Mkirchie - 01/10/18 02:34 PM
Dual Angle Layouts
by Dennis Michael - 01/10/18 10:26 AM
Roto-Grip Hyper Cell Fused Video Ball Review
by mmalsed - 01/08/18 11:41 AM
Dare Devil Danger Video Ball Review
by sk8shorty01 - 01/07/18 08:56 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.