Problems with my brand new bowling shoes

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Originally Posted By: prov1x_nxt My brand new bowling shoes will not slide at all. The shoe has almost like a carpet like texture on the bottom. I took a wire brush to the shoe and a bunch of fabric fell off of the shoe but the shoe still has a fabric like texture on the slide. What is this and is there any possible way to fix the shoe?



they are brand new out of the box. I took them straight from the box to my feet to the lanes with no slide. so back into the box and around my house on my carpet. back in the box, from the box to my feet on the lanes still nothing. like i said before they have a fabric like texture and also when i take a wire brush to them this all flakes off but its endless. and for the third or fourth time if it was my technique why can i slide in any other pair of shoes including the exactly same kind of shoes. but in other words no one knows what this is. best i can figure is they got wet in the factory or something. I dont know... i havent tried anything except the wire brush.



Coach, your wire brush must have some pretty harsh bristles.

From what I see the Ricky shoes both have the same sole which are rated S8. I use the S8 sole on my sliding shoe on the Dexter Tank which works nicely.

The S8 soles are called Microfiber. Not sure why anything would come off the sole by using a shoe brush.

If you'd call Dexter's help line, they'll answer your questions or you can send them an e-mail and explain what you're dealing with. Perhaps a picture of the sole might be in order, too.

If you bought them from a pro-shop, I suggest that you march over and show the PSO what you're experiencing. My PSO would likely replace them for me or get a different pair.

Sounds to me that there was something wrong with the shoe from the get-go and you need a new pair of shoes.

Dexter is a high class outfit in my opinion and they stand behind their products. I talked to the folks there about a year ago and complained about the shoe laces on my Tanks were wearing out way too quickly. In about a week they sent me a new pair and they're working out great.

On the other hand I did see that Brunswick sells a product called shoe stone which is supposed to help get your sole to slide more easily. I'd be afraid of it myself as I'd probably end up sliding and falling on the lanes.

