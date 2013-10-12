Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina Well maybe a had a slump buster last night! Got my ball speed down a bit and my release felt much more comfortable and consistent because of it.



Not unlike mmalsed, I felt like I was struggling to score the whole night but ended up with a nice 647. Tossed a 198 the first game after some dumb opens. I whiffed a very makeable 3-7 split in frame 2, and on the same lane next go around I left a solo 3 and whiffed it again. Also missed a 10 pin in the 8th. Spare shooting is in a funk.



Game two was a nice 235 (whiffed a 10 pin in this game, ugh!), and I wrapped the night up with a 214. Started struggling with carry in the 3rd game or it definitely could have been higher. The second game was extra fun because a guy trying to sandbag accidentally ruined the game for his team. I'm making a thread to elaborate on this.



Split our points for the night. Not a monster series but finally something respectable again, maybe I found it.



A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 727A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Last Friday ended up being one of those nights where I realized what I should have tried afterwards. After practice, my shot I had used the last few weeks was totally burnt. I moved in after opening with a 3-6-9-10 the first frame and finished strong for a 257. The second game, I started to fight a jumpy reaction and had an open on an easy spare to finish with a low 200. The last game, I still had the same problems even after balling down and ended up in the 190's for a 651. Still a good series, unfortunately, our team lost 5 of 7. I wish I had switched to stronger equipment and moved inside to play further away from the burn.



On a more fun topic, in the first game the anchor on the other team shot his 2nd 300 ever against us and first since the early 2000's. Right before I left, I watched another bowler in the league bowl his first 300.



A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4618A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame



My second game definitely was the highlight of the night. I had the front 7, then left the 2-4-8-10, and, after everyone was done acknowledging the run of strikes, I proceeded to convert the split to give everyone something else to smile about. It did figure that I missed an easy 4-7 after that, but I still finished a 242 out.



Result : 180-242-172=594

Average (60 games) : 180

Average for last 9 games : 177

Next week's AVG+1 score : 565



Composite average (114 games) : 181



